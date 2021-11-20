Nodle participates in Polkadot’s first parachain auction to maximize IoT connectivity

As Polkadot’s largest relay chain network with 320,000 downloads on mobile devices, Nodle participates in Polkadot’s very first crowdloan process to get a newly released parachain

SAN FRANCISCO– (BUSINESS WIRE) –Nodle, one of the world’s largest ecosystems of connected devices, today announced its entry into Polkadot’s inaugural parachain and crowdloan slot auction. Nodle is dedicated to providing infrastructure, software and data access solutions for the Internet of Things (Internet of Things, IoT) that use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology in smartphones already in use. Polkadot is a recently created blockchain ecosystem to allow developers to register their projects on their respective parachains, allowing access to its robust native user base, as well as interoperability with other blockchains such as Ethereum.





Nodle believes that having a parachain will allow it to drastically enhance its next-generation IoT capabilities in connectivity, machine-to-machine (M2M) payments, air quality monitoring, among other things, the tracking of resources and the availability of a tool for authentication and protection of devices.

