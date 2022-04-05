Noel Gallagher harshly criticized Harry Styles: “It has nothing to do with music”

Noel Gallagher criticized Harry Styles (Ross Gilmore/Redferns)

TO Noel Gallagher he doesn’t like Harry Styles’ music at all and he made it very clear. The former Oasis member stated that he does not believe that the former One Direction member is talented at all and thinks that his repertoire has no artistic value.

In a recent interview, Gallagher has been dispatched at ease against Styles, who has just released “As It Was”, the first single from their long-awaited third album.

To begin with, the 54-year-old musician referred to the reality show created by Simon Cowell, in which the young artist’s career was born more than a decade ago together with those who would later become his groupmates: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. “The X Factor is a TV show, it has nothing to do with music, it has nothing to do with it at all, so whatever came out of it has nothing to do with music.”, stated the guitarist.

Later, the veteran rocker pointed out that, in his opinion, stars from singing competitions do not work as hard as musicians “real”.

“Don’t tell me you think Harry Styles is in a room somewhere writing a song right now. With some joy, he will be surrounded by many girls. I can assure you that he doesn’t have an acoustic guitar in his hands while he’s trying to compose some melody.”Gallagher said.

Noel Gallagher (Ross Gilmore/Redferns)

It is not the first time that the eldest of the Gallagher has been dispatched against the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar”because already in 2017 he had made fun of the single “Sign of the Times” when opining that “A cat could write it in 10 minutes.”

“People my age have gotten carried away, they’re fat, bald idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write stuff like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”, he said at the time.

However, Noel’s wife, Sara MacDonald, and his brother, Liam Gallagher, 49, liked that success of Styles. Liam declared that this song had “interesting parts”, while his wife told him that it “reminded her of Prince”.

“Without even listening to her, I can assure you that she is not like PrinceNoel said.

Styles, who is dating the actress Olivia Wildehas just released the first single from his long-awaited third album, Harry’s House, which will be on sale in May.

As a sneak peek, the superstar has released her new single and video “As It Was.” It was written by Styles along with his frequent collaborators. Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland. The music video was shot last month in London by the Ukrainian director Tanu Muino.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a dream come true for me as he is my favorite artist.. Filming him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of filming, my country, Ukraine, was invaded, so you can imagine the crazy emotions we had during filming,” Muino said.

At 28 years old, Styles is one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His debut solo album became one of the top ten best-selling albums in the world in the year of its release and had the highest first-week sales for a male artist in history.

His latest work to date, 2019’s Fine Line, debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and number one on the Billboard 200. It also had the third-largest sales week of 2019 in the United States.

Harry’s House is the Third album Harry Styles’ solo studio album and the first music release since 2019’s record-breaking album Fine Line. The new 13-song album was recorded at various locations in the UK, Los Angeles, and Tokyo from 2020 to 2021.

