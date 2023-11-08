Noel Gallagher lifts the lid on his divorce and makes a heartbreaking confession

The Oasis and High Flying Birds rockers have opened up about why their 22-year marriage ended and what their plans are for the future – because they refuse to look back.

Noel Gallagher insists he looks back on his divorce without anger, even though his marriage gave him “almost 20 years” of complete peace in his life after giving up drugs and partying.

The 56-year-old former Oasis star and songwriter said he is trying not to “think too much” about the ups and downs of his life, as he has done throughout his life – from suffering pain in Manchester to Until being beaten by his abusive father and then losing millions of pounds. As a member of one of the greatest rock groups in history. In an emotional interview, the High Flying Birds frontman also admitted that his favorite songs are about drug rockers, suicide and love, but insisted he is not a depressive character.









Noel, who announced in January that he had split from his wife of 22 years, Sarah McDonald, 52, when asked about his philosophy of life, said: “I don’t think too much. Things happen and you move on. I always say, ‘The good times won’t last so long, so make the most of them.’ And even the bad times aren’t going to last that long, you just keep going, and keep travelling, and the good bits are the bits you enjoy – whether it’s up or down, or you’re just existing and it’s Is quiet.”

Referring to the breakup of his marriage, he said, “I had that for about 20 years until recently, and yes, it was good, I enjoyed it.” Dad-of-three Noel – who has sons Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 13, with former publicist Sarah, as well as daughter Anais, 23, with ex-wife Meg Matthews, 57 – also looked back at his ‘he Also admitted that she had used drugs to “get high” every day before the birth of her first child.

, Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)



When asked on the Take 5 podcast show in Australia whether he had toned it down when he first became a father, he said: “Of course. Then I gave up real medicines. It was going to be a month, then it was a few months, then it was like, ‘I like this, I like this now, just being able to dabble a little all day,’ then eventually it becomes like a different lifestyle. .





There were a few years after 1998 that were a bit tumultuous, and it’s very clear that I never got into addiction. “I’ve got an amazing daughter – she’s 23, going on 35. She was born in the 90s and I look at her and think, “That’s quite a cool thing.”

Noel also thought about losing his group of hard-partying friends: “The world changes and life changes. Internet happened. And everything moved into the modern era. “Our circle of friends was a little tight but big and everyone scatters and moves on with their lives. “It is not uncommon.” While Noel has changed, his brother Liam continues to party hard at his solo shows.

The brothers have been estranged since a heated clash between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009, which resulted in the demise of the legendary Britpop group. Frontman Liam, 51, has announced a ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour without Noel, with guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, the only other member, joining the jaunt next June, and he -Barr has said that he is eager to reunite with his brother. Noel is currently on tour in Europe, but will return to the UK in December for shows including shows in London, Leeds and Glasgow.