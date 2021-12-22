Noel in the lead, 6th Alex Vinatzer – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

18.18 The next Azzurri will start shortly: 25 Stefano Gross, 26 Giuliano Razzoli. But watch out for the Belgian Armand Marchant with the # 23, he’s going really fast.

18.17 Albert Popov is 9th at 1 ″ 45, excellent performance for the Bulgarian.

18.16 Khoroshilov is 13th at 1 ″ 98. It’s the turn of the Bulgarian Albert Popov.

18.14 Out of the Swiss Tanguy Nef. Now Russian veteran Alexander Khoroshilov.

18.13 Moelgg loses too much on the wall and is 15th at 2 ″ 30: qualification not taken for granted, he will be really short, for sure he risks. The will is not lacking, but the 39 years make themselves felt.

18.12 The Austrian Fabio Gstrein is 11th at 1 ″ 65. It’s up to veteran Manfred Moelgg.

18.10 The Swiss Luca Aerni is eighth at 1 ″ 38. Vinatzer is the last athlete under the second behind, then Kristoffersen is seventh at 1 ″ 34.

18.09 The Croatian Filip Zubcic is 11th at 2 ″ 08. Thinking about the next Azzurri, there is room to enter the top 10, you have to believe it!

18.07 Noel leads with 0.53 on Foss-Solevaag and 0.70 on Jakobsen. Followed by Ryding at 0.73, Pinturault at 0.80 and Vinatzer at 0.92. The podium is still possible, but it will be necessary to ski in a very different way.

18.06 The Swiss Loic Meillard is 11th at 2 ″ 15.

18.04 Alex Vinatzer is sixth at 92 cents, but we didn’t like him at all. Round full of errors, from the first to the last meter. At the first intermediate he was just 0.04 behind, then he started to get out of balance. Noel, from a technical point of view, is from another planet at the moment, we have to say this honestly. The skiing of the blue has a high propensity to make mistakes.

18.03 Matt is ninth at 1 ″ 84. It is Alex Vinatzer’s turn. He must be careful not to overdo it.

18.01 The Swiss Daniel Yule, last at 2 ″ 40, is too woody: he will have a hard time qualifying. It’s the Austrian Michael Matt with bib n.13, then Alex Vinatzer.

18.00 Great Ryding! The Briton is fourth at 0.73, in full swing for the podium. The track is holding very well.

17.58 The Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen makes the most of the track designed by his coach and is an excellent third at 70 cents from the unattainable Noel. Now the British Dave Ryding.

17.57 Strasser leans into a curve to the right and is out. On such a narrow track we don’t see Giuliano Razzoli very well, but we clearly hope we’re wrong.

17.56 Muffat-Jeandet progressively loses and is fifth at 1 ″ 58. Still in command Noel with 0.53 on Foss-Solevaag and 0.80 on Pinturault. It’s up to the German Linus Strasser, bib n.9. Recall that Vinatzer will have the 14.

17.54 Feller also comes out! In some places the poles are very close together. If you have mastery of Noel you have no problems, otherwise it’s a moment to jump… It’s up to the Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet.

17.53 The Austrian Marco Schwarz comes along on the last bump and exits. It wasn’t thrilling, it was 1 ″ 04 behind the last bearing. Attention now to his compatriot Manuel Feller.

17.51 ​​Noel at the moment is head and shoulders above the others. The Frenchman clearly takes the lead with 53 cents over Foss-Solevaag. Technically he is as stable as he had never been in his career.

17.50 Kristoffersen makes a lot of mistakes in the upper part, brushes on the wall and then pays the duty on the floor. He is 3rd at 0.81. Now the # 1 favorite: Frenchman Clement Noel.

17.48 Foss-Solevaag progresses and closes with 27 cents ahead of Pinturault. However, the Norwegian made a conspicuous mistake in the upper part. Now it’s up to his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen, who has won three times in Campiglio, the most recent in 2020.

17.47 Zenhaeusern closes at 84 cents from a Pinturault who, in our opinion, had an excellent first heat. Now the Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, reigning world champion and second in Campiglio in 2020.

17.46 The Swiss are immediately wrong and pay 0.54 late at the first intermediate, but recover at 0.43 per second.

17.46 46 ″ 53, very regular track. Pinturault’s descent clean, he seemed more perky than the giant. Now the Swiss giant Ramon Zenhaeusern.

17.45 Madonna di Campiglio slalom started. Alexis Pinturault on the track.

17.44 The track is in excellent condition, it will be possible to do significant times even with high bibs.

17.43 At the starting gate the French Alexis Pinturault, this year in great difficulty in giant.

17.40 The big favorite will be the French Clement Noel, who dominated in Val d’Isere. Today, however, is a completely different track, we will see if the transalpine will confirm a notch above the others.

17.35 In addition to the Livignasco, Alberto Tomba (three times in 1987, 1988 and 1995), Ivano Edalini (1986), Fausto Radici (1976), Piero Gros (1972), Rolando Thoeni (1972) won the slalom of the Canalone Miramonti Gustavo Thoeni (1971). So the current fast of successes on 3Tre (16 years) is the longest in history for Italy.

17.32 Italy (and unfortunately we write it every year …) hasn’t won in Madonna di Campiglio since 2005, when Giorgio Rocca won.

17.29 Stefano Gross also boasts a podium on Canalone Miramonti: in 2016 he came third.

17.28 Alex Vinatzer, last season, obtained his only podium in the World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio, when he finished third behind the Norwegians Henrik Kristoffersen and Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.

17.26 The first heat was traced by Mika Gustafsson, coach of Sweden; the second will be the turn of Matteo Joris, the Italian coach who coaches Switzerland.

17.23 The starting bibs of the Azzurri: 14 Alex Vinatzer, 19 Manfred Moelgg, 25 Stefano Gross, 26 Giuliano Razzoli, 32 Simon Maurberger, 37 Tommaso Sala, 66 Tommaso Saccardi, the latter making his debut in the World Cup.

17.18 The starting numbers of today’s slalom:

1 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA Head

2 511902 ZENHAEUSERN Ramon 1992 SUI Rossignol

3 422082 FOSS-SOLEVAAG Sebastian 1991 NOR Voelkl

4 422304 KRISTOFFERSEN Henrik 1994 NOR Rossignol

5 6190403 NOEL Clement 1997 FRA Dynastar

6 54320 SCHWARZ Marco 1995 AUT Atomic

7 54063 FELLER Manuel 1992 AUT Atomic

8 193967 MUFFAT-JEANDET Victor 1989 FRA Salomon

9 202451 STRASSER Linus 1992 GER Rossignol

10 502015 JAKOBSEN Kristoffer 1994 SWE Fischer

11 220689 RYDING Dave 1986 GBR Fischer

12 511996 YULE Daniel 1993 SUI Fischer

13 54170 MATT Michael 1993 AUT Rossignol

14 6293171 VINATZER Alex 1999 ITA Nordica

15 512182 MEILLARD Loic 1996 ON Rossignol

16 380335 ZUBCIC Filip 1993 CRO Atomic

17 511983 AERNI Luca 1993 ON Fischer

18 54444 GSTREIN Fabio 1997 AUT Atomic

19 292491 MOELGG Manfred 1982 ITA Fischer

20 512203 NEF Tanguy 1996 SUI Head

21 480736 KHOROSHILOV Alexander 1984 RUS Fischer

22 92720 POPOV Albert 1997 BUL Head

23 60253 MARCHANT Armand 1997 BEL Salomon

24 422507 HAUGAN Timon 1996 NOR Head

25 293797 GROSS Stefano 1986 ITA Voelkl

26 293098 RAZZOLI Giuliano 1984 ITA Fischer

27 512138 SIMONET Sandro 1995 SUI Rossignol

28 380334 VIDOVIC Matej 1993 CRO Head

29 103729 READ Erik 1991 CAN Atomic

30 511899 ROCHAT Marc 1992 SUI Nordica

31 422729 BRAATHEN Lucas 2000 NOR Atomic

32 6291430 MAURBERGER Simon 1995 ITA Atomic

33 422732 McGRATH Atle Lie 2000 NOR Head

34 511908 SCHMIDIGER Reto 1992 SUI Nordica

35 561244 KRANJEC Zan 1992 SLO Rossignol

36 51395 DIGRUBER Marc 1988 AUT Atomic

37 6291574 Tommaso 1995 ITA Dynastar

38 54093 STROLZ Johannes 1992 AUT Head

39 202615 TREMMEL Anton 1994 GER Nordica

40 380377 KOLEGA Samuel 1999 CRO Rossignol

41 221223 MAJOR Billy 1996 GBR Fischer

42 6532592 RITCHIE Benjamin 2000 USA Dynastar

43 6531936 WINTERS Luke 1997 USA Rossignol

44 6532163 SEYMOUR Jett 1998 USA

45 150743 BERNDT Ondrej 1988 CZE Atomic

46 422766 STEEN OLSEN Alexander 2001 NOR Rossignol

47 6190497 LETITERS Theo 1997 FRA Rossignol

48 221236 TAYLOR Laurie 1996 GBR Head

49 202584 RAUCHFUSS Julian 1994 GER Rossignol

50 92719 ZLATKOV Kamen 1997 BUL Head

51 202908 HIMMELSBACH Fabian 1999 GER Rossignol

52 54252 RASCHNER Dominik 1994 AUT Rossignol

53 491879 SALARICH Joaquim 1994 ESP Rossignol

54 6300464 KOYAMA Yohei 1998 JPN Head

55 6531160 LEEVER Alex 1995 USA Fischer

56 481785 EFIMOV Simon 1996 RUS Head

57 561378 MAROVT Tijan 1998 SLO Head

58 512120 von GRUENIGEN Noel 1995 ON Fischer

59 202485 KETTERER David 1993 GER Atomic

60 6190872 BIANCHINI Augustin 2000 FRA Rossignol

61 180870 SULKAKOSKI Oskari 2000 FIN Atomic

62 54630 STURM Joshua 2001 AUT Voelkl

63 430633 JASICZEK Michal 1994 POL Nordica

64 390044 LAINE Tormis 2000 EAST Kaestle

65 6300451 KATO Seigo 1998 JPN Atomic

66 6293764 SACCARDI Tommaso 2001 ITA

67 60256 VERBEKE Tom 1997 BEL Salomon

68 40621 MUHLEN-SCHULTE Louis 1998 AUS

69 240148 SZOLLOS Barnabas 1998 ISR Kaestle

17.16 The first heat will start at 17.45, the second at 20.45. We will enjoy the spectacle of alpine skiing at night.

5.15 pm Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the Madonna di Campiglio slalom.

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the men’s slalom on the legendary 3Tre. The Alpine Ski World Cup returns to Madonna di Campiglio for the usual night-time appointment between the articulated poles of the Canalone Miramonti, undoubtedly one of the most fascinating races of the international ski scene.

All attention will be directed to Alex Vinatzer, called to redeem the sensational exit in the slalom of Val d’Isere. The man from Val Gardena leads the blue group made up of Manfred Moelgg, Stefano Gross, Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala, Simon Maurberger and Tommaso Saccardi, making their debut in the World Cup.

Difficult to make predictions given the level of competitiveness in the discipline, probably the man in better shape is the French Clement Noel, absolute ruler on the Face de Bellevarde. The race will start at 5.45pm with the first heat, while the inversion of the thirty will be staged from 8.45 pm. Follow our dedicated LIVE LIVE to not miss an update in real time! See you later.

