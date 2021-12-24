Noel, what have you done? ‘I don’t really know what happened.’ Foss-Solevaag: ‘Sorry for Clément’

Unbelievable, a bit like when Henrik Kristoffersen and Marcel Hirscher got on, one after the other, in the 2018 edition of the Madonna di Campiglio slalom, ready to fight after having largely detached everyone in the 1st heat.

This time, however, the challenge on the Canalone Miramonti gave something never seen before, if we think that Clément Noel lost his first victory in the very classic Trentino, so far haunted for him, jumping the last door after having dominated far and wide a 3Tre that was already in his hands. So much so that the 24-year-old transalpine himself admitted, to the microphones of Rai Sport, that he knows exactly that he has a wide advantage and that he does not need to risk in those final doors. But instead … “I don’t understand how he did it, it all happened suddenly. I heard the speaker, I knew I was leading with a margin, I was calm and I can’t understand myself. These are the races, it can happen, but I will have to reflect on what happened ”, added disconsolately the lighthouse of the discipline which, however, is not new to sensational errors in the course of literally dominated races.

Noel lost the lead in the specialty cup (real goal after three consecutive second places), which now sees Foss-Solevaag and Jakobsen lead with 140 points. The Norwegian himself, in his second World Cup triumph, admitted that he was “sorry for Clément, he was the fastest today. I always feel good in Campiglio, it is a track that I like and there is also a great atmosphere. What do I want to say to the Italian public? Good evening, thank you very much and … Merry Christmas ”.

An evening that suddenly became perfect also for Alexis Pinturault, second in comeback and for the first time on the podium in the slalom on Canalone Miramonti (and 80 points that give back a shred of hope in view of the overall World Cup, even if the French he will not even go to Bormio for the two super-gs), and for Kristoffer Jakobsen who seems to have reached the right maturity. Never on the podium until ten days ago, then second place in Val d’Isère and third tonight, just one cent from Pinturault and 11 from the possible first victory.