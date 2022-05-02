Noelia and Elon Musk influential entrepreneurs with platforms

Elon Musk and Noelia increase the numbers of their digital platforms

Since the South African businessman and developer Elon Musk decided to buy a microblogging service, also known as Twitter, the value of source platforms has skyrocketed, including Noelia’s: Celebrity and Cherryland VIP.

There is no doubt that the news about the acquisition of Twitter surprised users, and it seems that the businessman is a fan of acquiring companies and growing his catalog

In this way, now the digital platform recognized for having the image of a bird in blue is part of its properties.

It is worth mentioning that the cost to become the owner of the social network was approximately forty-four billion dollars and in fact Elon Musk had to sell shares of Tesla to take over Twitter.

It may interest you: Belinda, Christian Nodal’s ex reappears wasting style

The objective of having acquired this digital platform was due to the fact that the businessman stated that it was wasted, and that his objective was to take advantage of it, especially since millions of people use it to express themselves, having immense potential.

The reason for purchasing this digital platform it is because the businessman has stated that it was wasted and his goal is to use it, especially since millions of people use it to express themselves with great potential.

Noelia grows as an artist and as a businesswoman | Instagram noeliaofficial



It is thanks to this action that the shares and the value of the platform in code quickly began to increase automatically.

In addition to Twitter precisely the platforms of the businesswoman Noelia they are the only ones that are platforms in code and not just applications, as for Cherryland and Celebriffy they have more than 40 million dollars invested in their programming and technology.

It was for this reason that by increasing the value of one, the same thing happens with the others, the interpreter of “Candela” has entered the big leagues, having the opportunity to grow exponentially, just as she has done since she began her career. as a businesswoman.

And it is that Celebriffy dramatically increased its number of users in a very short period of time, today it has more than 5 million users on its platform, with this Noelia could be on track very soon within the list of billionaire entrepreneurs.

Thanks to the expansion that the model of her own brand has had, the opportunity has come for her to grow even more, which is why in some Noelia publications we have seen several invitations to invest in her empire.

On the other hand, almost two months after losing his place among the 10 richest people in the world, mark zuckerberg is recovering, so in addition to the businessman Elon Musk, the owner of Facebook, he also managed to benefit.

The goal actionssoared more than 17% on Thursday, making Zuckerberg nearly $11 billion richer in just one day.

Shares had risen as much as 19% earlier in the day, briefly boosting Zuckerberg’s fortune by $11.5 billion.