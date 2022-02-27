Noelia cancels participation with GranDiosas, they did not pay her

Noelia cancels her participation with the GranDiosas Doce tour | Instagram

What thousands of Mexicans were waiting for was to enjoy the concert Great Twelvewith the super special guest that they would have to celebrate 12 years on tour, the famous singer Noelia, however, due to the fact that they did not present financial guarantees, she had to cancel her participation.

It was precisely the company Hugo Mejuto Producciones, who is organizing the event, who did not have sufficient means to hire this beauty, after the digital promotions Noelia cancels her participationsomething that certainly no one expected.

It seems that the producer did not assure the famous singer of his corresponding payment, something that any professional would not like, surely it was a lack of responsibility and professionalism, especially since the participation of the interpreter of “Tú” had already been announced.

Through a press release that the businesswoman shared and that we immediately shared with you, where she revealed the reasons for the cancellation of this event, where she had planned three dates to perform her most successful songs and delight everyone present.

Noelia cancels participation with GranDiosas, they had no money to pay her! | Instagram noeliaofficial



The emotion of seeing Noelia again on stage in Mexico was not only for her fans, the singer herself mentioned in her statement that she was also excited to return and present herself to the public that adores her.

However, due to the refusals that Hugo Mejuto Producciones would begin to have, regarding the well-deserved payment that the singer required for her participation, he decided better to withdraw, despite the deep sadness that this would entail, since his emotion of returning to the stage in Mexico was more than evident.

Noelia would perform on April 29 and 30, in addition to May 6 in some States of the Mexican Republic, those who want to see her have been saddened because some had already purchased their tickets just to see her.

Noelia leaves GranDiosas and compensates her Mexican audience with Los Angeles Azules

Although the singer withdrew from the GranDiosas Doce tour, she will still leave her fans pining for her on April 2 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

He shared this news a day ago on his official Instagram account, where he also shared the statement of his cancellation.

Yes OK Noelia will not participate alongside Dulce, María Conchita Alonso, María del Sol, Alicia Villarreal, Ángela Carrasco, Jeanette and Karina, she will do so with Los Ángeles Azules, so her fans will have the opportunity to see her on Mexican stages, as it is expected that this Don’t be your only show.