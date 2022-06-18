Noelia is the perfect new Barbie in a flirty pink outfit

Noelia becomes the perfect Barbie, in a pink outfit

Being quite a personality, the beautiful singer, model and also influential businesswoman Noelia, manages to highlight her silhouette in each of her publications, on this occasion she looked like a beautiful and flirtatious Barbiethanks to pink set that he was wearing.

The interpreter of “Candela” continually shares these types of extremely flirty publications, because she herself promotes her Noelicious designs, the beautiful celebrity does not miss her opportunities to pamper her fans and show off.

It was through a flirty video With which Noelia would manage to cause some sighs among Internet users, in the publication he made on his official Instagram account a day ago, at the time of making this note.

The outfit of the night, you know where to find me … Use the league that is on my profile, “Noelia commented.

Noelia looks like a flirtatious Barbie | Instagram noeliaofficial



In his video he appears using a microphone dress in pinkwith some details along it, are small symmetrical cuts that allow us to appreciate her figure between them, leaving her skin a little exposed.

This flirtatious garment had the length below her posterior charms, where her shapely legs begin, which were not fully appreciated thanks to the pair of high boots also in pink that she was wearing.

Although her boots were tight on her thighs, she had a bit of excess material, so they looked a bit loose, despite this they looked spectacular, especially because her silhouette was perfectly styled. .

As for her interiors, it was possible to notice the bra also in pink that held her beautiful upper charms, as for the lower part, it seemed that it lacked it, because her beautiful charms could be perfectly appreciated.

Noelia concentrates on her admirers

Despite the multiple activities that you surely carry out throughout the day, Noelia He always tries to pay attention to his fans, through these flirtatious publications that do nothing more than provoke sighs and blow the imagination of his followers.

Any opportunity is taken by the beautiful singer to demonstrate why she continues to be one of the favorite singers of her audience, as well as one of the most flirtatious in all of Latin America, something that her own fandom continually affirms in her comments.

It also takes into account its fans through its companies, looking for ways that its products and services are always to the liking of its fans and subscribers (those of its digital platforms).