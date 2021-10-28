Noelia, the singer of “Candela” is now a star of OnlyFans

In 2001 she was a successful singer, today she is an entrepreneur between sexy lingerie line, adult clubs and a profile on OnlyFans

In 2001 it was really impossible not to intercept on the radio, on TV, in the disco and on the beach “Candela” by Noelia. Although – at least in Italy – the title of summer hit of that year ended up in the hands of Valeria Rossi, even the song by Noelia was a great success in these parts. Today the artist, whose full name is Noelia Lorenzo Monge, has hung up the microphone and teases the fans on OnlyFans.

Noelia and the success of “Candela”

But let’s take a step back. In 2001, as mentioned, Noelia also became famous in Italy thanks to the hit “Candela”. To give further impetus to the piece were the performances in the course of the mythological Festivalbar. The summer festival par excellence crowned the singer as ‘International Revelation of the Year’ during the final at the Verona Arena. After that lucky year, however, Noelia was unable to replicate the success.

From singer to businesswoman

In the years to come the pop star tried again with some other songs, such as “Cera Derretida” and “Enamorada” in 2003, but given the results she decided to leave Fonovisa Records, her record company. Not bad, because the artist himself is reinvented as an entrepreneur. As reported by PopSoap.it, in 2019 Noelia inaugurated a restaurant in Mexico City (Noelia’s Grill House) and has invested a large part of the savings accumulated as a singer in one sexy lingerie line called Noelicious, for women of any size, and in one adult-only club chain, Noelia’s Cabaret. The premises are located in Florida, California, Texas, Las Vegas and Chicago.

The profile on OnlyFans

Those who think that the matter has ended here are wrong. In fact, Noelia also has an OnlyFans profile. To see hot photos and videos of the former singer, however, you have to pay, as in the best tradition of this hot platform. At the time of writing, a one-month subscription costs $ 35. There are also packages to “save”: 3 months in the (virtual) company of Noelia cost 78.75 dollars, while 6 months 168 dollars.

Photo: Shutterstock