Noelia the star of the night beats the Blue Angels

Noelia shines on stage in Tijuana with her return to Mexico

With its music, charm and songs that millions of people love and sing once they start playing, the flirtatious singer and businesswoman Noelia, would surprise her Mexican audience with her participation as Special guest at the Hot Stadium Tijuana.

In her official Instagram account, she allowed us to enjoy her appearance on stage, obviously the outfit she wore when performing her beautiful music was worthy of a queen of pop and romantic music.

Several of his fans commented on his most recent posts, at the time of writing this note, that Noelia It had been the star of the night, that although the main objective was to see Los Angeles Azules, it had been she who took the crown during the event.

A couple of hours ago, the interpreter of “Tú” and “Candela” shared a video on Instagram where we see her wearing a flirtatious body with stone applications, something that, as expected, would be the most flirtatious.

Noelia was also wearing a pair of fishnet stockings and shiny ankle boots that completely stylized her figure, for some of her followers the scene in front of her when she was in front was one of the best landscapes her eyes would see.

Noelia present at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana | Instagram noeliaofficial



In a second publication, she appeared with her look from the front, excited, the singer reflected her flirtatious smile, probably due to the support of the public who sang her songs in unison with her.

Our participation is carried out by my people and I, as the professionals that we are, and hand in hand with you”, commented Noelia.

It seems that a misfortune happened before Noelia start with the show, something that his professionalism immediately resolved, resulting in a spectacular showJust as she had planned from the start.

Fortunately, everything would turn out well when she performed and played her hits, with which her fans would get an excellent taste in their mouths when they saw her act again in Mexico, something that thousands of people were looking forward to.

I was not there for work reasons. And I’ve always wanted to see them in person, but listening to you I think you were the main star,” commented a fan.

There is no doubt that in the face of any adversity, the flirtatious singer and businesswoman always manages to get ahead, thanks to her professionalism and dedication to her fans, as it is largely the reason why she carries out all her projects.