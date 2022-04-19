Noelia’s husband is hospitalized, he was about to lose his life

Noelia’s husband is hospitalized, he was revived in the ambulance

Recently, the husband of the singer Noelia, Jorge Reynoso, was hospitalized emergency in the United States, however, fortunately, he is now out of danger after the great scare.

The singer Noelia experienced a terrifying moment this Monday, April 18, when her husband was hospitalized in the United States after eating something that almost caused him to lose his life.

The model shared a photo on her official social networks that shows her holding her husband’s hand while he was in the hospital, with a kind message thanking all the doctors for their support and care.

It may interest you: Noelia showed off her fishnet stockings with a flirty blue bodysuit

Thanks God. Thanks for saving him. What a terrible experience, God saved you; I wasn’t going to let you go like that just for the sake of it. You are a warrior and you defeated death herself (…) Thanks to my Prado family for being there. This is being born again, God is great and I am grateful to him,” the singer wrote.

In addition, she also added that fortunately her husband is out of danger and that he is in Recovery.

It should be noted that Noelia’s husband was treated in an emergency at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills near the hotel where they were staying.

Noelia’s husband is hospitalized, he was revived in the ambulance



According to host Pati Chapoy on the “Ventaneando” program, the singer and her husband were having breakfast at the hotel when he ate an apple that would have some type of extremely powerful pesticide.

This is how just at that moment he suffered an anaphylactic shock that made him faint and become unconscious.

When the ambulance arrived, he was immediately transferred to a hospital, however, on the way the paramedics warned the singer that her husband could lose his life.

They told him they were losing him,” said the entertainment journalist.

Finally, Chapoy announced that they were able to reach the hospital once they managed to revive him, and there they were able to stabilize him and save his life.

Read also: Cameron Diaz no longer cares about his physique for this reason

They manage to get to the hospital and there they saved him. Fortunately, he is already out of danger, they are stabilizing him, ”he said.

It is important to note that many pesticides contain dangerous chemicals that are harmful if ingested.

In fact, the fruits and vegetables that should be taken care of the most are strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarine, apples, grapes, peaches and cherries.