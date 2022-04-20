Entertainment

Noelia’s husband was on the verge of death

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Puerto Rican singer Noelia experienced moments of tension and despair in recent days after her husband, Mexican businessman Jorge Reynoso, had to be treated in an emergency at a hospital in Beverly Hills, California, where he was on the verge of death.

Through her social networks, the voice of “Candela” shared a photo from the hospital in which she is seen holding her husband’s hand.

“THANK GOD, Thank you for saving him, what a terrible experience, God saved you, I was not going to let you go just like that. You are a warrior and you defeated death itself ”, reads the message posted on Instagram.

Noelia also thanked the rescuers from the Beverly Hills Fire and Rescue and the emergency personnel from Cedar Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills.

“The Doctors, the Nurses… waooo Thank you!”, He wrote to also thank his Prado family.

About her husband, she said that he is out of danger and in recovery.

Although in her publication Noelia did not reveal what really happened to Reynoso, Mexican media assured that he ate an apple that would have some type of pesticide while having breakfast in a hotel.

They added that the businessman had an anaphylactic shock that made him faint and become unconscious.

Noelia and Jorge Reynoso met in 2005, and in 2007 they got married.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

More ardent than Nodal, Jennifer López’s ex walks his girlfriend in a car that he gave her and then took away from the singer

6 mins ago

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of ‘abuse’ for incident with her son in custody trial

8 mins ago

FIFA 22 TOTW 31 with Ledesma, Carvajal and Cristiano Ronaldo now available

10 mins ago

This was the testimony of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Drugs, abuse and more

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button