Noelia’s husband was on the verge of death

Puerto Rican singer Noelia experienced moments of tension and despair in recent days after her husband, Mexican businessman Jorge Reynoso, had to be treated in an emergency at a hospital in Beverly Hills, California, where he was on the verge of death.

Through her social networks, the voice of “Candela” shared a photo from the hospital in which she is seen holding her husband’s hand.

“THANK GOD, Thank you for saving him, what a terrible experience, God saved you, I was not going to let you go just like that. You are a warrior and you defeated death itself ”, reads the message posted on Instagram.

Noelia also thanked the rescuers from the Beverly Hills Fire and Rescue and the emergency personnel from Cedar Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills.

“The Doctors, the Nurses… waooo Thank you!”, He wrote to also thank his Prado family.

About her husband, she said that he is out of danger and in recovery.

Although in her publication Noelia did not reveal what really happened to Reynoso, Mexican media assured that he ate an apple that would have some type of pesticide while having breakfast in a hotel.

They added that the businessman had an anaphylactic shock that made him faint and become unconscious.

Noelia and Jorge Reynoso met in 2005, and in 2007 they got married.