Noelle, here is the Italian trailer with Anna Kendrick | Cinema

It is arriving one year later than the landing in USA Noelle, the Christmas comedy with Anna Kendrick: the appointment is set at November 27 on Disney +!

For the occasion, Disney has just released the Italian trailer that you can see above.

The cast includes Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, alongside Shirley MacLaine, Julie Hagerty, Billy Eichner, Michael Gross and Ron Funches.

In the film Kendrick and Hader play the children of Santa Claus. The girl will face a series of obstacles when her brother suddenly disappears after taking a vacation.

This is the synopsis.

In Disney + ‘s holiday comedy “Noelle,” daughter Kris Kringle is full of holiday spirit and desire to do, even though she would like to commit to something “important” like her brother Nick, who will follow in her father’s footsteps this Christmas.

When Nick is close to crumbling like a gingerbread man from the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and stay away for a while… but when he doesn’t come back, Noelle has to find her brother and bring him back to save Christmas.

What do you think of the Italian trailer of Noelle? Will you see the movie on Disney +? Tell us in the comments!

