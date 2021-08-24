Noelle the Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick on Disney +: trailer and plot

The Disney + Christmas movie is Noelle starring the actress Anna Kendrick. Exit date November 27, 2020.

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd with John G. Scotti as executive producer.

Noelle movie trailer

Here is the official trailer for the 2020 Christmas movie:

Noelle plot

In Disney + Christmas comedy Noelle, Santa’s daughter Noelle Kringle (Anna Kendrick) is full of holiday spirit and holiday cheer, but her biggest wish is to do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick. Kringle (Bill Hader), who will inherit the role of Santa Claus from his father this year. When Nick is about to crumble like a piece of gingerbread due to too much stress, Noelle suggests he take a break and leave … but not seeing her brother come back, Noelle decides to leave the North Pole to find him and bring him back. in time to save Christmas. The sudden disappearance of the new Santa Claus throws the North Pole into chaos, so much so that Mrs. Kringle (Julie Hagerty) is forced to step in to curb Santa’s temporary hi-tech replacement, cousin Gabe (Billy Eichner). Meanwhile, Noelle along with elf Polly (Shirley MacLaine), the biting but kindhearted nanny of the family, is down south on a search and rescue mission, during which she realizes she has a lot in common with her father. thus beginning to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Watch Noelle on Disney +

Access to Disney + requires a subscription to the streaming platform which can be monthly or yearly. L'Disney + monthly subscription costs € 8.99 / month, the annual subscription of € 89.90 / year is cheaper.

The Disney + subscription can be activated and managed entirely online, from the official website of the platform or from the free downloadable application for mobile devices. You can also revoke it at any time.