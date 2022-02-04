NOEMI, COVER “(YOU MAKE ME FEEL) A NATURAL WOMAN”, SANREMO 2022 / “Chosen because …”

It is Noemi who opens the cover competition of the Sanremo 2022 Festival. For the occasion, the singer with the black voice has chosen “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, a perfect song for her strings. In an interview with Soundsblog, the singer explained the reason for this choice: “I chose it because the world of blues and soul was the first music I loved. I’ll sing this song with my heart in my hand. Aretha Franklin did not experience music as a diva, she was her voice for her community, the community of African American women. I too want to sing this song for women but not only. It is a transversal piece. ”, Admitted the artist. (Update by Anna Montesano)

NOEMI MEANING SANREMO SONG 2022 I LOVE YOU I DON’T KNOW HOW TO SAY / “With my heart in my hand”

NOEMI, COVER “(YOU MAKE ME FEEL) A NATURAL WOMAN” AT SANREMO 2022

The Sanremo Festival 2022 marks great returns to Ariston, one of these is undoubtedly that of Noemi, stage name of Veronica Scopelliti. In competition just twelve months ago with the beautiful “Glicine”, the Capitoline artist participates in the festival with the song “I love you, I don’t know how to say”, while for the cover evening scheduled for this evening, Friday 4 February 2022, he opted for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from Aretha Franklina classic of American music and testing ground for many, many young vocal artists.

Full text “A natural woman” by Aretha Franklin / The cover in Sanremo 2022

Written by herself Aretha Franklin together with Carole King and Gerry Goffin, on input from producer Jerry Wexler, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” was recorded and released by Atlantic Records as a single in 1967 and is one of the landmarks of international discography. Over the years the song has been interpreted by great artists, by Mary J. Blige and Celine Dion, and was inspired by the producer of Atlatic Records: Wexler, in fact, mulling over the concept of “the natural man”, asked Franklin to write a song about the “natural woman”. A challenge not so simple, therefore, for Noemi …

Noemi, Is the marriage with Gabriele Greco over? / Rumors about separation

WHO IS NOEMI, THE CAREER: THE EXTRAORDINARY GROWTH OVER THE YEARS

There is great anticipation for the release of Noemi from “(You make me feel) A natural woman”, considering the enormous expectations towards the Roman artist, now the cornerstone of our local music. After a series of adventures in the music scene, the 40-year-old became known in 2009 thanks to her participation in X Factor: she did not win, but she was the most successful singer by posting, signing a contract with Sony Music. The first experience at the Sanremo Festival dates back to 2010 with the song “For the whole life”, while in 2012 she got the third place with “They are only words”. Finally, over the last few years, he has taken part in four other events: in 2014 with “A man is a tree” and “Bathed by the sun”, in 2016 with “A woman’s bag”, in 2018 with “Non stop never to look for me ”and, in fact, in 2021 with“ Glicine ”.

Noemi it is loved by the Italian public for its unique stamp, combined with a scratch that leaves no one indifferent. Her repertoire ranges from soul to R&B, but she has also put her signature on some of the biggest recent hits: let’s think of “Makumba”, a song she sang together with Carl Brave. Many, many awards obtained: among others, we mention five Wind Music Awards, five Roma Videoclip Awards, two Lunezia Awards, a TV Award – Television Direction Award and a Special Silver Ribbon for the interpretation of the song “Domani è un another day”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED