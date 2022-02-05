Noemi final Sanremo 2022 with “I love you I don’t know how to say” / how did you lose 15 kg?

NOEMI IN THE FINAL AT THE SANREMO FESTIVAL 2022 WITH “I LOVE YOU, I DON’T SO SO SAY”

Needless to say, in relation to Noemi to the Sanremo Festival 2022 Much has also been said about the diet that led her to lose 15 pounds as well as his song. The girl appeared in amazing shape and many compliments were also paid to her outfit. To help her in this path of physical improvement was the nutritionist Monica Germani who explained to FqMagazine: “The important weight loss comes in the first months. Then there is the consolidation of habits. Finally comes liberation with autonomy in the management of food. Noemi was very courageous. She has made a clean sweep of her way of approaching food. She has also put herself into the game internally. What seems like a secret is not in the end, but is only the result of study and experience. If an artist is always away for work and dines in restaurants and motorway cafes, she must build a regime that suits her needs. Leave the sandwich or the main course at the restaurant and then recover with a balanced day “.

NOEMI, COVER “(YOU MAKE ME FEEL) A NATURAL WOMAN”, SANREMO 2022 / “Chosen because …”

NOEMI, GOAL TO CLIMB POSITIONS

The voice of Noemi he kidnaps, enchants, seduces his fans every time, and the same thing is happening to this 72nd Sanremo Festival 2022. With the song I love you I don’t know, he conquered the public, although in the final rankings of each evening he never reached a relevant position. His is a song that tells how widespread the inability to communicate and the difficulty in saying certain feelings or emotions one feels. She showed up every night with amazing dresses that enchanted her, with her red hair, her stiletto heels, she brought incredible and breathtaking outfits to the stage, signed by designers such as Alberta Ferretti and for Santoni shoes. She is playing with shapes, colors, accessories, to make the looks unforgettable and as suitable as possible for her person. She always conquers the whole audience with her smile and her desire to sing and bring her strength and tenacity to the general public in interpreting her songs. We will wait tonight, during the final of the 72nd Italian Song Festival, to listen to Noemi’s song again, hoping that she will gain some positions in the charts and that she will be able to make the general public appreciate her wonderful song as much as possible.

NOEMI MEANING SANREMO SONG 2022 I LOVE YOU I DON’T KNOW HOW TO SAY / “With my heart in my hand”

A CONTEMPORARY MELODY

Noemi on the fourth evening of Sanremo Festival 2022, dedicated to covers, masterfully interpreted You make me feel like a natural woman by Aretha Franklin. Noemi presented the song by playing it on the piano, with a long and elegant dress, and singing with an impeccable voice, as always, accompanied by the fabulous orchestra of the Festival. The performance, despite not having reached excellent positions in the final ranking of the episode, moved, excited and amazed the spectators who were listening to it, since it interpreted this important piece of world music with a powerful, sincere, pure, overwhelming voice. . Saturday 5 February he will return to the Ariston stage for the final of the 72nd Sanremo Festival and will sing again his unpublished Ti amo I do not know, hoping that he can regain some positions in what will be the final and definitive ranking of the Festival. as this song deserves a greater consideration given the way in which Noemi interprets it and makes it magical. The song was written, among the various authors, also by Mahmood, who from what Noemi said in an interview, managed to write wonderful words capturing the modernity and contemporaneity of the melody, without, thus, delivering a song to Noemi. already felt and resentful.

Full text “A natural woman” by Aretha Franklin / The cover in Sanremo 2022

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED