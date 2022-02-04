Noemi: here is the video of “I love you, I don’t know how to say”, the song competing at the Sanremo 2022 Festival

Noemi: here is the video of “I love you, I don’t know how to say”, the song competing at the Festival di Santemo 2022.

Noemi back to Sanremo Festival for the seventh time, the second in a row after the experience of the last edition with “Glicine”, one of the most listened to by the public once the doors of the Ariston are closed. Sing «I love you I can’t say», A piece written (also) by Mahmood, also competing in this 72nd edition. “In the song I sing how difficult it is to reset relationships after a change – says the former competitor of X-Factor and judge of The Voice – the nice thing is that in the end maybe we will be able to say” I love you “, which is the thing. more courageous than anyone can say ».

Going more into the technicalities of the song, Noemi, real name Veronica Scopelliti, born in Rome in 1982, also explained that “The piece is a bit complex to sing, the melody is very agile but there are many words and I don’t want to skip one, it’s a very modern phrasing that allows me to lighten my timbre ». Her best result at the Festival dates back to 2012, when she closed the event on the lowest step of the podium with “They are only words”, which then became one of the workhorses of her repertoire. That year the trio in front of everyone was made up only of women (Emma in first place, also competing again this year, and Arisa), an event that Noemi, he admitted, hopes for this 2022 edition as well.

© All rights reserved