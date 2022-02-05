Noemi’s diet, her nutritionist Monica Germani talks: “So she lost 15 kilos. I also follow other Big Sanremo: one of them would only eat sushi”

The diet of restaurants and motorway restaurants. The diet of pubs and aperitifs. How is it possible to lose weight like this? Singer Noemi, from Sanremo Festival last year to the 2022 edition she lost 15 kilos. His nutritionist, Monica Germani, created them a tailor-made diet. Adapted to his wandering way of life. A friend of his lifestyle, more than a young doctor with a degree in dietetics. Other artists now follow her. Not to lose weight but to feel good and learn a healthy way of relating to food. So forget the sad sole with mashed potatoes. Go to the sereni aperitif. The pleasure, however Monica Germani, it is essential for the success of any diet. It is enough to balance. He explains it in the book “Your diet is you, free yourself from food obsessions and transform your life”from 1 February in bookstores, published by Mondadori.

What is the secret of Noemi’s weight loss?

Heavy weight loss usually occurs in the first few months. Then there is the consolidation of habits, finally liberation: autonomy in the management of food. Noemi was courageous: she made a clean sweep of her way of approaching food. She has also put herself into the game internally. What seems like a secret is not at all: she is the result of study and experience. If an artist is always away for work and has lunch in restaurants and motorway cafes, an adequate regime must be built to your needs. Leave the sandwich or main course at the restaurant. And then recover with a nutrient-balanced day.

How did you meet Noemi?

I was the nutritionist of “Amici” and I had been working for some time in the show business. One day I get a phone call: it’s her. She has a problem: something is wrong with her life. A major crisis made her change her relationship with food. Compensate for his discomfort by eating without rules. Then I design a tailor-made diet for her. Without eliminating the whims that are good for you, the pub for example. But adding regular physical activity and healthy but not restrictive habits.

What physical activity is Noemi dedicated to?

To the training method Tabata. Noemi discovered it on her own and immediately felt it was hers. You see, my philosophy is not to build unshared lifestyles, on the contrary, a path in line with the patient’s character and personality. If a person lives between the sofa and the armchair eating hamburgers and fries, I will not be able to take him to the gym, if not for a few days. And then the body will rebel and frustration will be inevitable. Better then to balance the doses, replace the fries with low-calorie ones. Provide physical exercises from the sofa while watching TV. What matters is consistency.

Are there other patients of yours at the Sanremo Festival?

I don’t want and can’t reveal the names. But I can anticipate that these are normal weight men and women, both from the world of rock and from the melodic genre. They are young and middle aged, so we exclude Massimo Ranieri who is over 50 and others who have made the history of Italian song. I cannot say more. Unless they wish to follow a diet to stay healthy, not to lose weight. A clue? One of them would only eat sushi.

But isn’t sushi a diet food?

In Japan, yes. In Italy, the rice that accompanies raw fish is not simply steamed, it is caramelized and therefore full of sugars. In this case in the artist’s diet I have not eliminated the pleasure of sushiit would be against my philosophy and against his well-being. I worked on the portions instead.

How about the aperitif? She defends him with a drawn sword …

The aperitif is an indispensable pleasure. But it must be checked. Those who binge or nibble before dinner at the bar or on their way home must be able to maintain that enjoyment. It is a weak moment and must be accepted. So I propose three possibilities: the numerical aperitif, the one that if you are hysterical and would like to kill someone makes you eat anything. The intermediate aperitif, the most balanced between quantity and flavor, the explosive aperitif in the name of taste. In the first case I replace the potato chips, for example, with a satisfactory single portion. In the second case, the balanced snack of the fresh section, taralli and ham. In the latter case, the canapé with salmon, perhaps accompanied by a sparkling wine, but every other day. All this, however, not directly from the fridge.

What changes between eating from the fridge or at the diet table?

All. You sit down, you choose your drink, the saucer. But enjoy your aperitif moment in a nice environment and with a special atmosphere. It changes a lot. This moment becomes controlled and rewarding. Taste, you don’t need to overdo it. Anyone who arrives home at six and opens the pantry loses control. Gastric hunger, that of stomach rumbling, is resolved by eating. But hypothalamic hunger, the one that arises from the desire to fill a void, can become a daily habit. Psychotherapy support is also needed for this hunger.

Do your patients go to a psychotherapist?

I propose it. Weight imbalance is a multifactorial feature. The nutritionist cannot fix it alone. It is the combination of several aspects: medical, endocrinological, nutritional, sports. The patient today must be framed from a physical and aptitude point of view. The added value is what we are not used to seeing: the psychological aspect. The body is not a container of calories, it is something more complex: if you gain 20 kilos there is certainly an emotional alteration in the relationship with food. Almost all of my patients choose to go to the mental coach. The work can be superficial, only concern the cognitive part, or profound. Let’s remember, everyone’s behavior in finding the correct nutrition passes through self-acceptance.

She is the founder of the meta-experience method. Things?

Accepting oneself with strengths and weaknesses. It is the only possible starting point to begin a real path of change. Without an inner transformation, the diet will have no effect. There are no foods that are good or bad, there is no lawful or forbidden. There are only conscious choices, moments of transgression which will be followed by recovery. This is the way to find balance. Only in this way can we acquire habits free, once and for all, from the concept of a restrictive diet. Give yourself a new relationship with yourself.

Are the new frontiers of dietology emerging from studies on genetics?

The genome is the last frontier of medicine. Few of us work on it but it is gaining ground more and more because it tells you how your unique and unrepeatable body works also from a metabolic point of view. A mouth swab with saliva is sufficient to examine the DNA. From these data we start to build the path.

Will he be in the audience at the Sanremo Festival to see Noemi?

We remained friends, see each other for checks and have our chats. She has been a great patient to me. I am glad that she has reached her healthy weight without restrictions. Renunciations make one sad. On the other hand, she is a happy woman and I am sure that this will also be seen on stage. I hope to be there to applaud you.