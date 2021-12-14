Nokia Ion Mini 2 will make your heart beat faster: it is a unique find ever marketed

This is a piece of history. Indeed, it is a piece on the history of Nokia Ion Mini 2, a transition device between the Windows Phone era and the Android era of the Finnish house.

Before the publication of these unpublished photos, hardly anyone knew of its existence. But it’s time for the Nokia Ion Mini 2 to come out: we see it for the first time on the Twitter profile from Dimitrios Vlachos, Android developer, leaker and contributor to several blogs dedicated to the Nokia universe.

Also from him we learn that Nokia Ion Mini 2 represents an experiment done by Nokia before the launch of the family X, precisely in the year 2014. The smartphone was spinning nauOS, an operating system based on Android KitKat that ordinary users have never officially known.

In fact, not even this Nokia has ever been marketed: looking at it today, one wonders if it would have been successful, with that objectively “particular” – however captivating – design compared to the devices launched at that time.

Nokia Ion Mini 2 is slim at the bottom and often in the upper one. It is useless to talk about “thickness” in relation to the edges surrounding the display, since the days of smartphones were still far away borderless.

It makes more sense, in fact, to talk about the “internals” of this Nokia Ion Mini 2, with the aforementioned nauOS based on KitKat 4.4.2 + Nokia Z Launcher. As expected, the interface is halfway between that of Android and that of Windows Phone, with the black background that is very reminiscent of Microsoft’s “defunct” mobile operating system. The processor was an old one MSM8226 by Qualcomm (Snapdragon 400). We report below the series of tweets signed by Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) with the complete photo and video review.

And the video I promised you. Keep an eye on my account since I am gonna post many canceled Nokia devices over the next few days; including the legendary Kataya: pic.twitter.com/RHEGAeO0PG – Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) December 10, 2021