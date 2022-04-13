Nokia leaves Russia and will fire 2,000 employees for the war in Ukraine

The withdrawal of companies from the Russian market continues unabated. Yesterday, Nokia made the decision to leave the country in retaliation for the war that Moscow has unleashed in Ukraine.

Some 2,000 workers will lose their jobs, including 200 R&D professionals, although company sources said they would try to relocate “some” of them abroad.

Regarding the economic impact, the Finnish group said that the cessation of operations in Russia in its accounts will be around 100 million euros in the first quarter, a figure of little relevance for the technology giant. The Russian market barely represents 2% of revenue. Therefore, the company did not make any changes to its financial forecasts for this year. According to the statement issued yesterday, the company will maintain some minimum services to “ensure the continuous flow of information and internet access” by maintaining networks and operators such as MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon or Tele2.

The exit from Russia was inevitable: “It was clear that Nokia could not maintain its activity in Russia from the first days of the invasion in Ukraine,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said yesterday on Twitter. In recent weeks, the company had already suspended deliveries and halted new business. Yesterday he gave the final blow.

The announcement came just a day after Swedish rival Ericsson went the same way. The departure of both groups will directly affect 4G and 5G connection services in Russia. Nokia and Ericsson are, together with Huawei, the world’s leading providers of this type of wireless connection. Russia will retain the services of the Chinese group, which is fully active in the country, and the ZTE group, also of Chinese origin.

Apart from the departure of these technology groups, this week the French bank Société Générale has also left the country. In a statement, the financial entity explained that it has disposed of its subsidiaries in the country. Specifically, it has reached an agreement to sell its entire stake in Rosbank (it has 100% of its capital, which it controls since 2014) and the insurers it had in Russia to Interros Capital, which had been the previous owner of that Russian bank.

Since Russia started the war in Ukraine on February 24, more than 400 multinationals have left the country to demand an end to the conflict. Among the companies, Western groups from the technology, fashion and finance sectors stand out above all. Almost half have temporarily suspended their activity, leaving open the possibility of resuming it, while the rest of the companies have decided to close the door completely.