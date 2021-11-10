Nokia, mobile phone on offer for Black Friday

Among the thousands of offers of the Early Black Friday we not only find objects that have the suffix “smart” in their name, but also some devices that come from a bygone era, but which always hide a modern soul. This is the case with the Nokia 2720, one of the mobile phones that the Finnish company has relaunched in recent years and that recall the old models that were so popular between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the new millennium.









One of the peculiarities of the Nokia 2720 it is definitely the clamshell design, a style that is now making a comeback thanks to foldable smartphones. But underneath the classic style there is a technological soul. The mobile phone, in fact, in addition to connecting to the network with 4G also allows you to install apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and all those supported by the KaiOS operating system. One feature that the Nokia 2720 shares with its predecessors, however, is the battery: 28 days on standby. With normal use, the mobile phone can be recharged 1-2 times a week.

On Amazon we find the Nokia 2720 at the lowest price ever, with one 25% discount on the recommended price. A little less than 75 euros for a mobile phone that turns out to be an excellent companion on adventures. And the perfect gift for parents for Christmas 2021.

Nokia 2720: features and design

The Nokia 2720 it is a style icon and offers the same sensations as the first clamshell phones released almost twenty years ago. However, the design should not deceive the user: the mobile phone actually has many features in common with smartphones. Starting with the 4G connection that allows the Nokia 2720 to connect to the network using the data from your phone subscription. In addition, the mobile phone mounts the KaiOS operating system (alternative to Android and iOS born several years ago and funded by Google itself) which allows you to install all the most important apps, starting with WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Translate and Google Maps.

The internal display is 2.8 “, while the external one is 1.3” and has a purely service function. The keypad has large buttons and also the one dedicated to the emergency contact. Very useful function especially for elderly people who live from Sun.

Do not miss the camera, even if it is only 2 MP and does not offer the possibility of taking very clear images. Finally, there is the battery that in standby mode lasts up to 28 days. With standard use it has an autonomy of 4-5 days.

Nokia 2720 Black Friday 2021 offer: price and discount

It certainly does not have the functionality of smartphones, but the Nokia 2720 still has its charm. And above all a price that few smartphones can reach. The cell phone is in offer for Early Black Friday to a price of 74.90 euros, 25% discount than the recommended price. A figure that might seem high, but remember that it is a mobile phone that supports 4G and has pre-installed apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

There are three versions available on Amazon that differ only in the color of the mobile.

