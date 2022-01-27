Nokian launches a new winter tire

SNOW AND ICE IN SAFETY – The Finnish Nokiana true specialist in winter tires, presented the new ones Hakkapeliitta R5: arriving next autumn, they are designed to cope with extreme weather conditions, but also to offer comfort and a lower environmental impact.

THE TREAD CHANGES A LOT – The tread has been renewed to improve grip. The rigid row of blocks starts from the center and moves towards the two shoulders of the tire. Compared to its R3 predecessor, the Hakkapeliitta R5 has 40% more tread blocks on the shoulder and in the middle area. As a result, the contact area has 4% more rubber touching the surface, which results in one better grip on slippery surfaces. The greatest grip on the ice is then guaranteed by microscopic crystals (Arctic Grip Crystals) amalgamated into the compound, which work like tiny nails, with sharp and resistant edges that engrave the frozen surface. As the rubber wears out, the crystals emerge and activate a reserve of grip.

A PERFORMANCE JUMP – To give an example of the performance improvement, Nokian claims stopping distance on ice is up to 5.6 meters shorter than its predecessor R3 when braking from 80km / h. The new Hakkapeliitta R5 it also features a 10% increase in siping density, which ensures a secure grip even when the tire wears out. The self-locking 3D sipes hold the tread blocks together in contact with the asphalt, which improves agility when cornering. And with the new distribution of the tread blocks, Nokian says comfort has also improved.

CONSUMPTION CUT – Designed specifically for the electric and hybrid vehicles (quieter than those with a thermal engine thanks to the electric propulsion), the pneumatic Hakkapeliitta R5 EV uses SilentDrive technology, which provides an extra layer of acoustic foam in the inner lining of the tire, to reduce the sound level. In addition, the rubber has a stronger structure and a reinforced tread profile to withstand the increased loads on the wheels of electric cars (heavier and often even more powerful). Finally, to lower the rolling resistance (and therefore extend the vehicle’s range), the technicians adopted the Green Trace compound (with a high amount of natural rubber) and improved the aerodynamics of the tire sidewall to decrease the resistance to wear. air (for example, by eliminating all lettering in relief).

MORE “GREEN” FUTURE – The Nokian declares to be very committed to protecting the environment: the Green Step prototype, just presented and made with 93% recycled or renewable materials, will be the basis for future series tires. The goal is to recycle or renew 50% of all raw materials used in Nokian Tires tires by 2030.

UP TO 22 INCHES – The range of tires Hakkapeliitta R5 is made up of over 160 products. With sizes ranging from 14 “to 22”, it is offered in the speed categories Q (160 km / h), R (170 km / h) and T (190 km / h). Most are marked XL, meaning they offer the maximum possible load capacity for that size.