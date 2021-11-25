Noko, chainless electric bikes at Eicma 2021

After two days dedicated to the press, the international cycle and motorcycle fair Eicma 2021 opens its doors to the public today, which this year reaches its 78th edition (due to Covid in 2020), organized at the Milan-Rho exhibition center . An important event for all fans of the world of two wheels.

Noko, an Italian brand, launches a range of eBikes which includes several models that have been created for the urban habitat with some elements in common. We are talking first of all about the attention to design, but also about the infinite possibilities of customization. Noko presents three proposals for lovers of urban electric mobility at Eicma 2021.

Two bikes are distinguished by the use of the carbon belt drive, which therefore scores the complete abandonment of the traditional chain. The Italian brand Noko offers a triple offer, which offers many different ways of customizing the models (Forza, Tempo and Vulcano), which can be seen and chosen through the official website. The customer has the freedom to choose the components of his eBike, but also the color of the frame and the accessories.

As for the technical characteristics, the new Noko eBikes are equipped with the electric kit signed Fsa (engine and battery group), which guarantees up to 200 kilometers of autonomy with a single recharge (possible through the normal household power socket, in a maximum time of only 4 hours). The seatpost and handlebar are also signed Fsa. Each model weighs 14.8 kg.

The new electric bikes (many modern proposals also for the mountains) by Noko have been created to meet the needs of those who need a vehicle to use every day in the city. There are three models in all: Come on, with a high top tube (city bike), Tempo, another city bike, but with a low tube, and then there’s Vulcano, a serious eBike, able to travel both in the city and on dirt roads.

The eBikes presented at Eicma these days are fitted with the Fsa electric kit with a 250 W power motor and 42 Nm of torque in the rear hub and the compact 250 Wh Samsung battery, integrated in the down tube. The autonomy depends on different elements, such as the type of roads traveled, the age of the battery, and also the weight of the driver. In any case, it can go up to 100 kilometers or, with the Range Extender (additional battery), 200 kilometers. THE list prices of Tempo and Forza start at € 3,990, of Vulcano from € 4,350.