Nolan Arenado was suspended for his role in brawl
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera were suspended for their roles in Wednesday’s staged brawl with the New York Mets.
Arenado was suspended two games and the Dominican Cabrera one, in addition to receiving fines for undisclosed amounts.
Major League Baseball vice president of field operations Michael Hill announced the sanctions Thursday.
Because he appealed the MLB decision, Arenado remained in the plans to play third base and hit fourth in the order in Thursday night’s St. Louis-Arizona game.
Cabrera, who will serve his penalty Thursday, pitched two innings Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 10-5 victory over the Mets.
Arenado barely brushed his head aside to avoid a fastball thrown by Mets reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game. Then he cried out to the mound.
The batter brushed aside Puerto Rican catcher Tomás Nido and players from both dugouts swarmed the field.
Cabrera grabbed Mets slugger Pete Alonso by the neck during the brawl, leading to a fall that at first appeared to be caused by Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp.
Clapp was ejected by the umpires but MLB did not sanction him.
Arenado is one hit away from tying one of the best starts of his career. He leads the National League in slugging at .703. He is second in batting average at .375 and leads the Cardinals in all three Triple Crown categories.
Cabrera is 1-0 with a 2.06 ERA in seven starts.
No punches were thrown during the pitched disorder.
MLB fined Lopez an undisclosed amount for pitching an inning after Mets slugger JD Davis was also hit in the foot by a pitch.
Davis became the 19th New York batter hit this season, the most in MLB, and the fourth in two games against St. Louis.
López was congratulated with high fives by his companions when he returned to the cave.
Cardinals pitchers Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker were also fined undisclosed amounts for joining the brawl even while on the disabled list.