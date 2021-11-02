Nolan chooses Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon | Cinema

After Cillian Murphy, two new entries in the cast of, the new film by Christopher Nolan that Universal Pictures won a few weeks ago by beating million-dollar offers from Sony and Apple TV + and convincing the director thanks to the guarantee of an exclusive theatrical distribution of at least 100 days.

As Deadline reports, it was Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, now in the negotiation phase and which should also act alongside Emily Blunt.

The film will talk about a very important moment of the 20th century: the development of the atomic bomb and the role played by Robert Oppenheimer in the well-known Manhattan project which, during the Second World War, led to the discovery of a technology that was then used, with chilling outcomes, in Japan to bring the conflict to an end.

Cillian Murphy he will play the lead role in the film which will arrive on July 21, 2023. Nolan will produce with his wife Emma Thomas through their Syncopy Inc.

Oppenheimer it is described by Universal as an “epic triller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. Filming will begin in early 2022 and will take place on IMAX 65mm and 65mm film with Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) to photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) editing and Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) to the music.