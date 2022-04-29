Nolan North (Nathan Drake) reveals all the easter eggs
Moreover, PlayStation has requested his services to produce a video in which the American actor reveals all the easter eggs present in the film. Some are easy to find, others, on the other hand, require a perfect knowledge of the franchise. While Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was supposed to put an end to the license, Naughty Dog would no longer rule out the possibility of extending the pleasure, without it being known for the moment whether Nathan Drake will be back or not.
In 2019, Nolan North already confided: “Many people want a fifth episode for Uncharted, but the train has passed. It’s great that so many people remember such an iconic license. In fact, we didn’t even know there was going to be an Uncharted 2. I only remember being excited to be involved in that second installment, and when it started to hit, Naughty Dog knew that there would be Uncharted 3 and Uncharted 4. […] On the other hand, you don’t want it to last too long at the risk of it becoming anything. It’s true that it was both sweet and bitter to close the series, but we are proud of what we have achieved. And then Naughty Dog and Sony wanted it to end this way, so that’s fine with me.“
Recently, Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty, freshly recruited by Naughty Dog, explained in her LinkedIn CV that her mission was to “building future teams not only to create new games, but also for the legacy of Uncharted which is something very personal to me and my family.“It was enough to rekindle hope among the fans.
