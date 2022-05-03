Nolberto Solano confirmed that the relationship between Gianluca Lapadula and the manager of Benevento, Fabio Caserta, “is broken” Series B Peruvian National Team

Gianluca Lapadula is the player who is most concerned about the technical command of the Peruvian National Teamsince his inactivity with his club Benevento could have a bad move in the next match of the Repechage.

For that reason, Nolberto Solano, current assistant coach Ricardo Garecareferred to what is happening with the “Bambino” in the Italian team, assuring that it causes him great pain because the relationship between him and his DT Fabio Caserta would be completely broken.

“The truth is, it’s a relationship that seems to be broken with Lapadula, it’s a shame, but hopefully it can be solved, also for the good of Benevento, because it’s all very strange. He’s a national team player and he’s at the door to get to a World Cup, and not play, I can’t explain it”indicated on TV Peru Sports.

(Video: Peru Sports TV)

It should be noted that all this difficult situation that has been happening Gianluca Lapadula is since last January, since at that time of the year, the technician Fabio Caserta he left him without playing several games for intending to leave benevento in the winter transfer market.

Since when does Lapadula not play with Benevento?