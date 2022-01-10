Nole Djokovic has won the case: he stays in Melbourne and plays

Judge Kelly has lifted the arrest of the world’s number 1 who will be released with immediate effect and will be able to start training. The federal government, however, could overturn the decision

“An unreasonable decision” with these words Judge Kelly decided that Novak Djokovic can stay on Australian soil. The number 1 in the world, therefore, for the moment has won his battle and will be able to leave the terrible Park Hotel, where he was “detained” and start preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne which he will try to win for the tenth time in his career.

Free in 30 minutes – After a suspension that should have been much longer, with a sentence scheduled at 8 pm Australia, 10 am in Italy, Judge Kelly read the report ordering the annulment of the decision of the Australian Border Force officer who had canceled the visa. by Djokovic, ordering his release within 30 minutes. The judge ordered that the passport and personal effects be returned immediately to the number 1 in the world. the judge’s motivation states that “if Djokovic had had more time to consult his lawyers, he would have responded more clearly to the Border Force”.

Possible developments – But it may not be over yet as the Australian central government could overturn the judge’s decision by removing the Serbian champion’s passport again. “There is no suggestion that the plaintiff (Djokovic, ed) had acute severe illness in December when he tested positive.” This is what is read in the written statement presented by Interior Minister Karen Andrews who stressed how, if the judge ruled in favor of Djokovic, officials could cancel his visa a second time.

January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 08:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link