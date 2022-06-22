Nolwenn Leroy soon in the footsteps of Beyoncé? The crazy bet made by the singer!

Tuesday June 21, 2022 was the Fête de la Musique in Montpellier on the Esplanade de l’Europe. A great evening presented by Laury Thilleman and Garou and broadcast live on France 2. Many French artists had of course made the trip for the fortieth anniversary of this day created by Jack Lang. Among them, Nolwenn Leroy who came to perform a title from her latest album but also shared a duet with Christophe Willem. The Breton had also unveiled behind the scenes of the rehearsals with the former interpreter of “PS: I love you” in a story posted on her Instagram account. Just before letting Internet users ask him a few questions.

One of her subscribers notably asked her which artist she would see herself working with on a future project. And the former winner of the Star Academy sees things big since she would dream of finding herself alongside Ed Sheeran. The singer with millions of albums sold is the international artist that everyone is tearing up. The Briton has notably collaborated with Beyoncé, Camilla Cabello but also Vianney with whom he shared a duet on the title “Perfect”, a song taken up for the first time with the former singer of Destiny’s child.

It is not known if the interpreter of “Shape of you” will follow up on this call from the foot of Nolwenn Leroy. A few weeks ago, the Breton revealed the underside of her musical collaboration, which became a friendship, with the late Christophe. “I had worked on a song in homage to Daniel Balavoine called ‘A seated child is waiting for the rain’. I then called on Christophe to carry out the production. We had already sung together. And the rest happened naturally“, told the companion of Arnaud Clément in an interview granted to the Morning.We saw each other from time to time, we went to dinner. It was very painful when he left us last year. It was terrible… Here it is. He was in the hearts of many French people. He had a wonderful career. It was very rough“, she continued.

