nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars

Netflix original productions are once again among the great favorites at the 2022 Oscars. One of the most outstanding titles is Don’t Look Up (don’t look up), nominated for best film, best original screenplay, best soundtrack and best editing. This Adam McKay comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

A frame from the Netflix movie ‘Don’t look up’

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead put themselves in the shoes of two astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. To his surprise, no one seems to care. Not even the president of the United States, nor her chief of staff. The desperation and patience of the two astronomers who want to save the world will reach unimaginable limits.