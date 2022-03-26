Nominated for Best Leading Actress at the 2022 Oscars

Lucille Ball’s role in Being the Ricardos could lead Nicole Kidman to get one of the most precious statuettes of the Oscars: the award for best leading actress. Together with Javier Bardem, the actress has achieved this nomination thanks to her excellent performance. This is the fourth time Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar category. The last one went to best supporting actress for Lion.

Nicole Kidman at the ‘Being the Ricardos’ movie in Los Angeles Chris Pizzello

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos is one of the most successful productions on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis reads: “During a week of production of i love you lucy —from Monday’s script reading to Friday’s filming—Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face personal and professional crises that threaten their series, their careers and their marriage, in a film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which shows us behind the scenes”.