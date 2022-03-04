Nominated for the Latin American Music Awards 2022 [Lista Completa]

Next Thursday, April 21, the7.ª edition of the Latin American Music Awardsceremony that will take place on Thursday, April 21 and will be broadcast live on Telemundo from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the full list of Latin AMAs 2022 nominees below and vote for your favorite artists. Find out who the winners will be, next April 21, through Telemundo at 8pm/7c.

Fans can vote now through LatinAMAs.com/vota

Artist of the Year / Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Camilo

Armed Link

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

New Artist of the Year / New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

kali uchis

The legendaries

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Single of the Year / Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Farruko — “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”

Rauw Alejandro — “All About You”

Album of the year / Album of the Year

Bad bunny — The Last World Tour

Armed Link — short veins

Carol G — KG0516

Raw Alexander — Vice versa

Favorite Artist — Female / Favorite Artist—Female

kali uchis

Carol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist — Male / Favorite Artist—Male

bad bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Mike Towers

Raww Alexander

Favorite Duo or Group / Favorite Duo or Group

Adventure

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Firm Group

The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho

The Two Carnal

Favorite Artist — Pop / Favorite Artist—Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

kali uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Favorite Album — Pop / Favorite Album—Pop

Camilo — My hands

CNCO — Deja vu

Enrique Iglesias – Ending (Vol.1)

Floor 21 — Love in the Times of Perreo

Selena Gomez – Revelation EP

Tommy Torres—The last night playlist

Favorite Song — Pop / Favorite Song—Pop

Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”

Maluma — “Sober”

Rauw Alejandro — “All About You”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Couple Of The Year”

Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican / Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ghost

Junior H.

Lenin Ramirez

Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican / Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

Firm Group

The blue Angels

The Two Carnal

Favorite Album — Regional Mexican / Favorite Album — Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga — Work is Luck

Christian Nodal—Ahour

Armed Link — short veins

Ivan Cornejo — Empty Soul

The Two Carnal — Rancheron Style

Favorite Song — Regional Mexican / Favorite Song — Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga — “La Casita”

Caliber 50 — “A La Antigua”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”

The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho — “My First Defeat”

Favorite Artist — Urban / Favorite Artist—Urban

Anuel AA

bad bunny

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Favorite Album — Urban / Favorite Album—Urban

Bad bunny — The Last World Tour

Carol G — KG0516

Maluma — Daddy Juancho

Raw Alexander — Vice versa

Favorite Song — Urban / Favorite Song — Urban

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”

Farruko — “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”

Favorite Artist — Tropical / Favorite Artist—Tropical

Adventure

Carlos Vives

Mark Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Favorite Album — Tropical / Favorite Album—Tropical

The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — in quarantine

Louis Vazquez — beginnings

Sonora Ponceña — Music Hegemony

Favorite Song — Tropical / Favorite Song—Tropical

Aventura & Bad Bunny — “I came back”

Camilo — “Kesi”

Carlos Vives — “Colombia, My Charm”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “Back For The Back”

Marc Anthony — “Pa’lla Voy”

Prince Royce — “Lao’ to Lao’”

Favorite Artist — Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

khalid

Shawn Mendez

Skrillex

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year / Collaboration of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny — “I came back”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “Back For The Back”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — “El Makinon”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”

Viral Song of the Year / Viral Song of the Year

Caliber 50 — “If I Could Lie to You”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”

Grupo Firme — “Ya Get Over Me (Live From Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Ivan Cornejo — “It’s Damaged”

Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — “AM”

Sebastián Yatra — “Red Heels”

Tour of the Year / Tour of the Year

Adventure

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Firm Group

the bukis

Maluma

Mark Anthony

Favorite Video / Favorite Video

Anitta — “Girl From Rio”

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — “Indigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — “Santo”

Daddy Yankee — “Problem”

Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 — “Fine Liquor”

J Balvin — “Whatever God Wants”

Ozuna — “La Funka”

Pablo Alborán — “Sand Castles”

Reik, Maria Becerra — “The Drinks”

Sebastián Yatra — “Melancholics Anonymous”

Favorite Social Artist / Favorite Social Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Hair

Camilo

Chiquis

Carol G

Paul Vittar

Ricky Martin

Sebastian Yatra

Tiny

The nominees for the “Latin AMAs” 2022 are based on key fan interactions with music, including the streaming, sales, airplay and social activity as analyzed by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound from February 6, 2021 to January 29, 2022.

The nominees for favorite video and social artist Favorite were selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the music video’s quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement for favorite videoas well as associated metrics on the artist’s social media platforms and fan engagement for Favorite Social Artist. Like all Latin AMA categories, the winners for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist are determined by fan vote.