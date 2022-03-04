Nominated for the Latin American Music Awards 2022 [Lista Completa]

Next Thursday, April 21, the7.ª edition of the Latin American Music Awardsceremony that will take place on Thursday, April 21 and will be broadcast live on Telemundo from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Check out the full list of Latin AMAs 2022 nominees below and vote for your favorite artists. Find out who the winners will be, next April 21, through Telemundo at 8pm/7c.
Fans can vote now through LatinAMAs.com/vota
Artist of the Year / Artist of the Year
bad bunny
Camilo
Armed Link
Farruko
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Carol G
Mike Towers
Ozuna
Raww Alexander
New Artist of the Year / New Artist of the Year
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Jay Wheeler
kali uchis
The legendaries
Mary Becerra
Mariah Angelique
Single of the Year / Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”
Farruko — “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”
Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”
Rauw Alejandro — “All About You”
Album of the year / Album of the Year
Bad bunny — The Last World Tour
Armed Link — short veins
Carol G — KG0516
Raw Alexander — Vice versa
Favorite Artist — Female / Favorite Artist—Female
kali uchis
Carol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalia
Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist — Male / Favorite Artist—Male
bad bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Mike Towers
Raww Alexander
Favorite Duo or Group / Favorite Duo or Group
Adventure
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
Armed Link
Firm Group
The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho
The Two Carnal
Favorite Artist — Pop / Favorite Artist—Pop
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
kali uchis
Luis Fonsi
Sebastian Yatra
Selena Gomez
Favorite Album — Pop / Favorite Album—Pop
Camilo — My hands
CNCO — Deja vu
Enrique Iglesias – Ending (Vol.1)
Floor 21 — Love in the Times of Perreo
Selena Gomez – Revelation EP
Tommy Torres—The last night playlist
Favorite Song — Pop / Favorite Song—Pop
Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”
Maluma — “Sober”
Rauw Alejandro — “All About You”
Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Couple Of The Year”
Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican / Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ghost
Junior H.
Lenin Ramirez
Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican / Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
50 caliber
Armed Link
Firm Group
The blue Angels
The Two Carnal
Favorite Album — Regional Mexican / Favorite Album — Regional Mexican
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga — Work is Luck
Christian Nodal—Ahour
Armed Link — short veins
Ivan Cornejo — Empty Soul
The Two Carnal — Rancheron Style
Favorite Song — Regional Mexican / Favorite Song — Regional Mexican
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga — “La Casita”
Caliber 50 — “A La Antigua”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”
The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho — “My First Defeat”
Favorite Artist — Urban / Favorite Artist—Urban
Anuel AA
bad bunny
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Carol G
Maluma
Raww Alexander
Favorite Album — Urban / Favorite Album—Urban
Bad bunny — The Last World Tour
Carol G — KG0516
Maluma — Daddy Juancho
Raw Alexander — Vice versa
Favorite Song — Urban / Favorite Song — Urban
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”
Farruko — “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”
Favorite Artist — Tropical / Favorite Artist—Tropical
Adventure
Carlos Vives
Mark Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album — Tropical / Favorite Album—Tropical
The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — in quarantine
Louis Vazquez — beginnings
Sonora Ponceña — Music Hegemony
Favorite Song — Tropical / Favorite Song—Tropical
Aventura & Bad Bunny — “I came back”
Camilo — “Kesi”
Carlos Vives — “Colombia, My Charm”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “Back For The Back”
Marc Anthony — “Pa’lla Voy”
Prince Royce — “Lao’ to Lao’”
Favorite Artist — Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
khalid
Shawn Mendez
Skrillex
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year / Collaboration of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny — “I came back”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “Back For The Back”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”
Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — “El Makinon”
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”
Viral Song of the Year / Viral Song of the Year
Caliber 50 — “If I Could Lie to You”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Bottle After Bottle”
Grupo Firme — “Ya Get Over Me (Live From Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Ivan Cornejo — “It’s Damaged”
Kali Uchis — “Telepathy”
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Faithful”
Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — “AM”
Sebastián Yatra — “Red Heels”
Tour of the Year / Tour of the Year
Adventure
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
Firm Group
the bukis
Maluma
Mark Anthony
Favorite Video / Favorite Video
Anitta — “Girl From Rio”
Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — “Indigo”
Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — “Santo”
Daddy Yankee — “Problem”
Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 — “Fine Liquor”
J Balvin — “Whatever God Wants”
Ozuna — “La Funka”
Pablo Alborán — “Sand Castles”
Reik, Maria Becerra — “The Drinks”
Sebastián Yatra — “Melancholics Anonymous”
Favorite Social Artist / Favorite Social Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Camila Hair
Camilo
Chiquis
Carol G
Paul Vittar
Ricky Martin
Sebastian Yatra
Tiny
The nominees for the “Latin AMAs” 2022 are based on key fan interactions with music, including the streaming, sales, airplay and social activity as analyzed by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound from February 6, 2021 to January 29, 2022.
The nominees for favorite video and social artist Favorite were selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the music video’s quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement for favorite videoas well as associated metrics on the artist’s social media platforms and fan engagement for Favorite Social Artist. Like all Latin AMA categories, the winners for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist are determined by fan vote.