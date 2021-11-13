Nominated Games and GOTY Nominees Event Unveiled

After confirming the presence of over 40 World Premiere at the 2021 Game Awards, the journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley reappears on social networks to announce the arrival of a streaming event that will be the background to the announcement of the candidates for the GOTY and the video games in nomination.

For the 2021 edition of the TGA, Keighley and the partners of his organizational machine have decided to “do things big”: in the next Game Awards there will be room for 30 awards to be assigned to video games, to the personalities of the sector and to the development houses that have distinguished themselves during this year that is about to end.

The Nominations for the thirty categories of the awards will be officially unveiled during the digital show prepared by Geoff Keighley for 18:00 Italian of Tuesday 16 November. The digital event will be held in the setting of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the home of the major show of The Game Awards 2021 which, we remember, will take place Thursday 9 December.

During the event organized by Keighley for November 16, the list of video games competing for the victory of the GOTY, the coveted statuette that will decree the best video game of the year for the TGA jury and fans: in this regard, the journalist and presenter recalls that the voting for the individual categories in nomination will officially open next Tuesday. And you, which game would you like to see triumph at TGA 2021? Let us know with a comment.