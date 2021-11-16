Nominated games revealed! Forza Horizon 5 out of the GOTY
As announced in recent days by Geoff Keighley, here is the complete list of games nominated for the GOTY victory and the 30 categories of awards of The Game Awards 2021, the ceremony that will indicate the best video games of the year through the judgments expressed by the press. industry and enthusiasts.
Vying for victory in the prestigious Game of the Year is Arkane’s time loop shooter Deathloop, Hazelight’s cooperative experience It Takes Two, the Adventures Metroid Dread And Psychonauts 2, the sci-fi epic Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and finally, horror Resident Evil Village.
Forza Horizon 5, the blockbuster racing by Playground Games, is surprisingly missing from the list of candidates for the conquest of the GOTY, and Returnal, Housemarque’s sci-fi roguelike. The regulation of the awards ceremony specifies that all games on sale by November 19 can be candidates for the TGA 2021, consequently the absence from the GOTY list is not due to the non-eligibility of Playground’s open world arcade racing. .
The announcement of the games in nomination for the TGA 2021 accompanies the opening of the voting phase by the community, even if at the time of writing the Game Awards site is inaccessible (presumably, due to the large influx of visitors ). Waiting to browse the complete list of Nominations, here is the list with the main categories of prizes that will be awarded to Game Awards 2021:
Game of the Year
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Narrative
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Score
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- DEATHLOOP
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Action
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Most Anticipated Games
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
The winners of the Nomination Categories will be unveiled during The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, scheduled for the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December. The entire show will be broadcast in 4K and, judging by what Keighley specified, will include over 40 World Premiere games including well-known games and unreleased titles.