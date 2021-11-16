Nominated games revealed! Forza Horizon 5 out of the GOTY

As announced in recent days by Geoff Keighley, here is the complete list of games nominated for the GOTY victory and the 30 categories of awards of The Game Awards 2021, the ceremony that will indicate the best video games of the year through the judgments expressed by the press. industry and enthusiasts.

Vying for victory in the prestigious Game of the Year is Arkane’s time loop shooter Deathloop, Hazelight’s cooperative experience It Takes Two, the Adventures Metroid Dread And Psychonauts 2, the sci-fi epic Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and finally, horror Resident Evil Village.

Forza Horizon 5, the blockbuster racing by Playground Games, is surprisingly missing from the list of candidates for the conquest of the GOTY, and Returnal, Housemarque’s sci-fi roguelike. The regulation of the awards ceremony specifies that all games on sale by November 19 can be candidates for the TGA 2021, consequently the absence from the GOTY list is not due to the non-eligibility of Playground’s open world arcade racing. .

The announcement of the games in nomination for the TGA 2021 accompanies the opening of the voting phase by the community, even if at the time of writing the Game Awards site is inaccessible (presumably, due to the large influx of visitors ). Waiting to browse the complete list of Nominations, here is the list with the main categories of prizes that will be awarded to Game Awards 2021:

Game of the Year

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Score

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Sports / Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Most Anticipated Games

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild

Starfield

The winners of the Nomination Categories will be unveiled during The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, scheduled for the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December. The entire show will be broadcast in 4K and, judging by what Keighley specified, will include over 40 World Premiere games including well-known games and unreleased titles.