nominated in 7 different categories, beaten Walt Disney

With upcoming Oscar nominations announced today, Kenneth Branagh he broke the record for most nominations in different categories, obtaining eight awards. The director, thanks to his latest direction, Belfastthus broke the previous records that had belonged to names such as Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney and Walt Disney.

In fact, the 2022 Oscar nominations announced today saw Kenneth Branagh break a record that had lasted for years and that allowed Branagh to become the first in Hollywood to be nominated for an Oscar in seven different categories in his career: Branagh was in fact nominated throughout his career as a director (for Henry V), lead actor (for Henry V), supporting actor (for Marilyn), for best short film, for best non-original screenplay (for Hamlet) and from today thanks to Belfast also as producer and author of the original screenplay (as well as getting a second nomination as a director).

Before him they had only done better Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney and Walt Disneyeven if the latter had also been a candidate for the category of short film producers, which no longer exists today.

Belfast was a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the People’s Choice Award. This particular story begins in Belfast in 1969 and tells the life of an innocent boy growing up in the seemingly quiet city of Belfast, worried about his crush on a Catholic classmate, and receiving invaluable advice from his father: “be good. , son. And if you can’t be good … be careful “a mantra that could sum up the film. The situation worsened when the riots in the city began, between explosive car bombs and fistfights in the street, it became clear that Belfast is no longer a safe place for a family to raise their children. The boy’s father in fact wants to transfer everyone to another country and the boy would like his grandparents to come with them, having a close relationship with his grandfather played by Ciarán Hinds.

On these pages you can find the trailer for Belfast, coming to the cinema soon.