Nominations for the 2022 Oscars, between Marvel and Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch

There’s a bit of Marvel in the 2022 Oscar nominations. The list of all the candidates for the next edition of the Academy Awards was announced today (there is also Italy with Paolo Sorrentino competing for the Best Foreign Film). Among the names of the actors who will compete for the ambitious statuette of best protagonist there are Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch.

They both have two things in common: it’s theirs second time since Oscar nominees and they shared the set in the latest Spider-Man movie. Garfield, after winning the Golden Globe thanks to the Netflix movie T.ick, Tick… ​​Boom!will try to snatch the prize from Sherlock television (e Doctor Strange in Marvel), Cumberbatch, in the running with the favorite film The Power of the Dog (presented at the Venice Film Festival 78).

The 2022 Oscar nominations are not reduced to the two of them as representatives of the House of Ideas. Fans already rejoice in a hypothetical reunion between ex-boyfriends Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (his Cruella received two nominations), as well as performers of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man; then there is Kirsten Dunstformerly Mary Jane in Spider-Man trilogy by Sam Raimi and nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (for The Power of the Dog, look at the case, with Cumberbatch); and we can quote JK Simmons (nominated for Being the Ricardos), interpreter of J. Jonah Jameson, chief editor of the Daily Bugle in Spider-Man at the cinema.

And the presence of Marvel does not end here but expands with two cinecomics released this year: in the category Best visual effects sprout Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is certainly not the first time that the House of Ideas arrives at the Oscars. In fact, she had tried Black Panthercinecomic with the late Chadwick Boseman, who in 2018 was even nominated in the main category of Best Film.

Whoever wins between Garfield and Cumberbatch (theirs is one of the most anticipated challenges), it is useless to deny that the Marvel, as loved by fans as it is hated by some great directors (Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola went down hard with the insults), has now also captured the attention of Hollywood.

