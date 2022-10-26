Nominees and how to vote — LOS40 Chile

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, the nominees for the next People’s Choice Awards to be held on December 6, 2022 were announced. The list includes 40 categories where television shows, movies, podcasts, music, singers and celebrities are present.

As revealed by E!, this time Kenan Thompson returns to host the broadcast. “I am beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show brings together,” the American comedian said in a statement.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on E! and the winners depend on the vote of the fans.

Who are the nominees in these People’s Choice Awards?

LATIN INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Celeste Pellegrino

Emmanuel Senties

Flavia Laos

Tony Star

Ignatius Antonia

Javier Ramirez

John Paul Dos Santos

Lizardo Ponce

2022 MOVIE

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

nope

batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

2022 COMEDY MOVIE

Fire Island

hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

marry me

SeniorYear

The Adam Project

Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

2022 ACTION MOVIE

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

2022 DRAMA MOVIE

nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckyest Girl Alive

scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

MALE MOVIE ARTIST OF 2022

Brad PittBullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel KaluuyaNope

Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

FEMALE FILM ARTIST 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal GadotDeath on the Nile

Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project

Jennifer LopezMarry Me

Joey KingBullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin ButlerElvis

Daniel KaluuyaNope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal GadotDeath on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive

COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam SandlerHustle

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project

Jennifer LopezMarry Me

Julia RobertsTicket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey KingBullet Train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

2022 SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday night Live

stranger things

This Is Us

2022 DRAMA SHOW

Better Call Saul

cobra kai

euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozarks

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

2022 COMEDY SHOW

Abbott Elementary

black ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

2022 REALITY SHOW

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta

the kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

2022 COMPETITION SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason BatemanOzarks

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Oscar IsaacMoon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things

Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy MooreThis Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

TV DRAMA STAR OF 2022

Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy

Jason BatemanOzarks

Mandy MooreThis Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

TV COMEDY STAR OF 2022

Bowen YangSaturday Night Live

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock

Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

2022 DAYTIME TALKSHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

good morning america

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today With Hoda and Jenna

2022 EVENING TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

TheDailyShow

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

2022 COMPETITION PARTICIPANT

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars

Chris Constantine/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah ThompsonAmerican Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars

Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya MooreThe Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

SHOW TO MAKE BINGE WATCH OF 2022

Bridgerton

Bel Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

severity

Bear

TheBoys

The Thing About Pam

2022 SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

House of The Dragon

the pitch

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

stranger things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

Music nominees

MALE ARTIST OF 2022

bad bunny

charlie puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyonce

Camila Hair

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

GROUP OF 2022

bts

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

panic! At The Disco

SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“I Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

2022 ALBUM

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin’ UpLuke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

MidnightsTaylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyonce

Special, Lizzo

A Summer Without You, Bad Bunny

COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

kane brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

maren morris

Miranda Lambert

morgan wallen

Thomas Rhett

LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta

bad bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chloe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Mun Long

saucy santana

steve lacy

2022 MUSIC VIDEO

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

«Pink Venom,» BLACKPINK

«PROVENZA,» KAROL G

«Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),» BTS

2022 COLLABORATIVE SONG

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

«Do We Have A Problem?» Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

2022 TOUR

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

bad bunny

charlie puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

addison rae

Brent Rivera

Charlie D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Amy Schumer Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Whitney Cummings – Jokes

2022 GAME CHANGER

Chloé Kim

Lebron James

megan rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

How to vote?

If you want to support your favorite artist at the People’s Choice Awards, we tell you that voting is now open on the official website of the awards. And you can vote up to 25 times a day per category until November 9. To do this, you must access with your email or Facebook.