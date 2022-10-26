Nominees and how to vote — LOS40 Chile

Entertainment

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, the nominees for the next People’s Choice Awards to be held on December 6, 2022 were announced. The list includes 40 categories where television shows, movies, podcasts, music, singers and celebrities are present.

As revealed by E!, this time Kenan Thompson returns to host the broadcast. “I am beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show brings together,” the American comedian said in a statement.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on E! and the winners depend on the vote of the fans.

Who are the nominees in these People’s Choice Awards?

LATIN INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Celeste Pellegrino
Emmanuel Senties
Flavia Laos
Tony Star
Ignatius Antonia
Javier Ramirez
John Paul Dos Santos
Lizardo Ponce

2022 MOVIE

Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
nope
batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

2022 COMEDY MOVIE

Fire Island
hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
marry me
SeniorYear
The Adam Project
Lost City
Ticket To Paradise

2022 ACTION MOVIE

Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

2022 DRAMA MOVIE

nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckyest Girl Alive
scream
Where the Crawdads Sing

MALE MOVIE ARTIST OF 2022

Brad PittBullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel KaluuyaNope
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

FEMALE FILM ARTIST 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal GadotDeath on the Nile
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Joey KingBullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin ButlerElvis
Daniel KaluuyaNope
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Gal GadotDeath on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive

COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam SandlerHustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Julia RobertsTicket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey KingBullet Train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

2022 SHOW

Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday night Live
stranger things
This Is Us

2022 DRAMA SHOW

Better Call Saul
cobra kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozarks
The Walking Dead
This Is Us

2022 COMEDY SHOW

Abbott Elementary
black ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon

2022 REALITY SHOW

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta
the kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset

2022 COMPETITION SHOW

America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice

MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason BatemanOzarks
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Oscar IsaacMoon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things
Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy MooreThis Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

TV DRAMA STAR OF 2022

Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy
Jason BatemanOzarks
Mandy MooreThis Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria

TV COMEDY STAR OF 2022

Bowen YangSaturday Night Live
Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

2022 DAYTIME TALKSHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
good morning america
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna

2022 EVENING TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
TheDailyShow
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

2022 COMPETITION PARTICIPANT

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantine/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah ThompsonAmerican Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya MooreThe Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

SHOW TO MAKE BINGE WATCH OF 2022

Bridgerton
Bel Air
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
severity
Bear
TheBoys
The Thing About Pam

2022 SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

House of The Dragon
the pitch
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
stranger things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy

Music nominees

MALE ARTIST OF 2022

bad bunny
charlie puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyonce
Camila Hair
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift

GROUP OF 2022

bts
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
panic! At The Disco

SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyonce
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“I Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

2022 ALBUM

Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ UpLuke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
MidnightsTaylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyonce
Special, Lizzo
A Summer Without You, Bad Bunny

COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood
kane brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
maren morris
Miranda Lambert
morgan wallen
Thomas Rhett

LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta
bad bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Carol G
Raww Alexander
Rosalia
Sebastian Yatra

NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chloe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Mun Long
saucy santana
steve lacy

2022 MUSIC VIDEO

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
«Pink Venom,» BLACKPINK
«PROVENZA,» KAROL G
«Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),» BTS

2022 COLLABORATIVE SONG

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
«Do We Have A Problem?» Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

2022 TOUR

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

bad bunny
charlie puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg

SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

addison rae
Brent Rivera
Charlie D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast
Noah Beck

COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Amy Schumer Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes

2022 GAME CHANGER

Chloé Kim
Lebron James
megan rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

How to vote?

If you want to support your favorite artist at the People’s Choice Awards, we tell you that voting is now open on the official website of the awards. And you can vote up to 25 times a day per category until November 9. To do this, you must access with your email or Facebook.

