Nominees and how to vote — LOS40 Chile

Nominees and how to vote
During the afternoon of this Wednesday, the nominees for the next People’s Choice Awards to be held on December 6, 2022 were announced. The list includes 40 categories where television shows, movies, podcasts, music, singers and celebrities are present.
As revealed by E!, this time Kenan Thompson returns to host the broadcast. “I am beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show brings together,” the American comedian said in a statement.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on E! and the winners depend on the vote of the fans.
Who are the nominees in these People’s Choice Awards?
LATIN INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
Celeste Pellegrino
Emmanuel Senties
Flavia Laos
Tony Star
Ignatius Antonia
Javier Ramirez
John Paul Dos Santos
Lizardo Ponce
2022 MOVIE
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
nope
batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
2022 COMEDY MOVIE
Fire Island
hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
marry me
SeniorYear
The Adam Project
Lost City
Ticket To Paradise
2022 ACTION MOVIE
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
2022 DRAMA MOVIE
nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckyest Girl Alive
scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
MALE MOVIE ARTIST OF 2022
Brad PittBullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel KaluuyaNope
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
FEMALE FILM ARTIST 2022
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal GadotDeath on the Nile
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Joey KingBullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King
DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin ButlerElvis
Daniel KaluuyaNope
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Gal GadotDeath on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive
COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam SandlerHustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Julia RobertsTicket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey KingBullet Train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
2022 SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday night Live
stranger things
This Is Us
2022 DRAMA SHOW
Better Call Saul
cobra kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozarks
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
2022 COMEDY SHOW
Abbott Elementary
black ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
2022 REALITY SHOW
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta
the kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
2022 COMPETITION SHOW
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason BatemanOzarks
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Oscar IsaacMoon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things
Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy MooreThis Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
TV DRAMA STAR OF 2022
Ellen PompeoGrey’s Anatomy
Jason BatemanOzarks
Mandy MooreThis Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
TV COMEDY STAR OF 2022
Bowen YangSaturday Night Live
Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
2022 DAYTIME TALKSHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
good morning america
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna
2022 EVENING TALK SHOW
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
TheDailyShow
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
2022 COMPETITION PARTICIPANT
Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantine/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah ThompsonAmerican Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya MooreThe Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
SHOW TO MAKE BINGE WATCH OF 2022
Bridgerton
Bel Air
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
severity
Bear
TheBoys
The Thing About Pam
2022 SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
House of The Dragon
the pitch
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
stranger things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
Music nominees
MALE ARTIST OF 2022
bad bunny
charlie puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyonce
Camila Hair
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
GROUP OF 2022
bts
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
panic! At The Disco
SONG OF 2022
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyonce
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“I Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
2022 ALBUM
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ UpLuke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
MidnightsTaylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyonce
Special, Lizzo
A Summer Without You, Bad Bunny
COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
kane brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
maren morris
Miranda Lambert
morgan wallen
Thomas Rhett
LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anitta
bad bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Carol G
Raww Alexander
Rosalia
Sebastian Yatra
NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chloe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Mun Long
saucy santana
steve lacy
2022 MUSIC VIDEO
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
«Pink Venom,» BLACKPINK
«PROVENZA,» KAROL G
«Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),» BTS
2022 COLLABORATIVE SONG
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
«Do We Have A Problem?» Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
2022 TOUR
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
bad bunny
charlie puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
addison rae
Brent Rivera
Charlie D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast
Noah Beck
COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Amy Schumer Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
2022 GAME CHANGER
Chloé Kim
Lebron James
megan rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
How to vote?
If you want to support your favorite artist at the People’s Choice Awards, we tell you that voting is now open on the official website of the awards. And you can vote up to 25 times a day per category until November 9. To do this, you must access with your email or Facebook.