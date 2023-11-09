Nominees could include Karol G, Miley Cyrus and other hit-makers – GoldDerby

Vijat Mohindra/NBC; pablo escudero

This year the Grammys moved the Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year, non-classical categories, into the general field. Because of the way voting works, Academy members are only allowed to vote in three areas other than general, and can only vote in 10 categories between those three areas. Songwriter of the Year was its own region when the award was introduced last year, and most members probably didn’t want to burn down one of their three regions just to vote for one award. All voters can now participate in these contests, hopefully creating a more representative list of those who excel behind the scenes. There’s a diverse and exciting list of potential contenders in both categories this year especially, so let’s consider who could make it in the songwriting race.

The category is a bit broader than last year in terms of heavy-hitters, with most of the big albums this year like “Guts” and “Midnights” being written by artists and producers. Thus, many credited writers who could have come here this year, such as olivia rodrigocreative partner of dan nigro And sza Associate carter langopted to present Producer of the Year instead.

A leading contender is Latin songwriter edgar barrera, Barrera is working with everyone to get over it bad bunny To Karol ji, This year he wrote some hits “Un x100to” and “Mi Ex Tarazón”. He also received the most Latin Grammy nominations (13) this year.

Another Latin talent who could make it is Kevin Mauricio Cruzalso known as ketene, He has been the main writer for both Karol G and Shakira This year, hit songs such as Shakira’s “BJRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Karol’s “Amargura” and their crossover hit collaboration “TQG” were written. In keeping with Latin music’s outstanding year, it would be fitting to include both Barrera and Catin in the final five.

Another lyricist who may emerge is michael pollack, He has been a popular songwriter for years, having written hit songs for some of today’s biggest pop stars. However, this Grammy season was particularly good for her, including the biggest hits of her career: Miley CyrusOf “flower.” Pollock also wrote brandy clark And brandy carlisle‘s “Dear Insecurity”, which could come up with a win in the Americana categories. Most of all, he worked on the track “Raindance” john batistePotentially named “World Music Radio.”

On the R&B and hip-hop side of things, three contenders stand out. The first is singer-songwriter funny, which you may have seen on “The Terrell Show.” Her hit list this year also includes tracks like SZA’s “Low” as well as metro boomin, chloeAnd 6 lack, Also a possible contender is last year’s nominee nija charlesOne of the greatest writers working today to contribute to music this year assistant teacherChloe, Jon Batiste, black uchis, even more. Last but certainly not least Akil Rajaalso known as World Wide Fresh, He may have one of the most hit-heavy catalogs of any songwriter of the year, writing songs like Doechii“What is this,” someone takes“Player” and David Guetta“Baby Don’t Hurt Me.”

my predictions: Edgar Barrera, Nija Charles, Kevin Mauricio Cruz, Akil “World Wide Fresh” King, Michael Pollack

