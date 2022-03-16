nominees, favorite and what you should know about the category

Related news

For second consecutive Year, the race for the Oscar for Best Leading Actress is the closest of all the acting categories. the new favorite Jessica Chastain has won Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards with his radical transformation into Tammy Faye’s eyes.

Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for playing the unforgettable Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Penelope Cruz received his first Volpi Cup at the Venice Festival with parallel mothers. Olivia Coleman is Olivia Colman, and that’s enough baggage for the dark daughter follow the steps of The favourite. Until Kristen Stewartthe only candidate to debut this year, arrives with options to win the award for her work as Diana of Wales in spencer. This year the category of Best Actress is that white blackbird of the Oscar race in which all its candidates have the option of leaving with the award under their arms on March 27.

In the last edition we already lived a historic race in the category by having a quintet in which all the candidates arrived with a great prize under their arms: Frances McDormand the BAFTA, Viola Davis the SAG, Carey Mulligan the Critics Choice, Andra Day the Golden Globe and Vanessa Kirby the Volpi Cup .

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in ‘The House of Gucci’.



The new BAFTA voting system has meant that this year, for the first time, there was no coincidence between the British and American academies. local veteran actress Joanna Scanlan took advantage of the opportunity with his appearance in After Loveone of those small British films that the BAFTAs themselves tend to ignore and that usually find their place in the vindicatable British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

The extraordinary level of leading female performances in 2021 (much higher this year than those of men) has meant that jobs for all tastes have been left out. Against all odds and despite being the only actress who had been nominated in all the key precourses, Lady Gaga did not receive her second nomination for giving life to Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who commissioned the murder of her husband who is the backbone the gucci house. Rachel Zegler, the new mary West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, was unable to materialize his Golden Globe nomination.

The lack of a name Alan Haim and Emily Jonesthe protagonists of the nominees Licorice Pizza and CODA, prevented them from taking the place of nominations from their veteran rivals. no luck either Renate Reinsvethe acting award at the Cannes Film Festival with the worst person in the world who saw how Penelope Cruz snatched the international vote from him. The last great absentee was Jennifer HudsonOscar for dreamgirls and victim of a saturation of biopics: the Academy rejected its Aretha Franklin in favor of Lady Di, Lucille Ball and Tammy Faye.

Next, we review, from more to less options to win the Oscar, the state of the race in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

1. Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye.



After running out of prize with maids and ladies and The darkest night, Jessica Chastain is finally approaching an award that seemed only a matter of time when the actress stormed into Hollywood ten years ago. The redhead, however, had to deal with the same blow with reality as fellow generation like Michael Fassbender, Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch, finally nominated again this year with The power of the dog. Tammy Faye’s eyes has given the actress her long-awaited third candidacy, a recognition that bordered on The most violent year and Molly’s Game and that he has had to wait nine years.

Fed up with Hollywood offering her more interesting roles, Chastain threw herself into producing her own projects. One of them is Tammy Faye’s eyesthe actress’s love letter to a controversial televangelist who became the subject of jokes and public ridicule when her husband was sent to prison for fraud.

15 years after his death, the human (for some excessive, the possible sword of Damocles of his prize) interpretation of Chastain vindicates one of the public figures of the United States who extended a hand to the LGTB + community in the midst of the AIDS crisis. Chastain does it all in Michael Showalter’s movie (The great love disease): he plays the character for forty years, radically changes his image and even sings.

With the Screen Actors Guild award and the Critics Choice award in hand, she is the rival to beat in the category. Her biggest problem was the film itself, but everything indicates that Tammy Faye’s eyes will end up winning the award for best Makeup and Hairdressing. Darkest Hour, Life in Pink, Dallas Buyers Club and The woman of iron These are some of the films that won statuettes for both their performers and their characterization team.

2. Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Penélope Cruz hugs Milena Smit in ‘Parallel Mothers’.



Penelope Cruz is the great unknown in the category. The Madrid awards season in 2021 has been the living image of the expression “one of lime and one of sand”. the protagonist of parallel mothers he won the Volpi Cup in two of the most prestigious critics associations in the United States: Los Angeles and the National Society of Film Critics. However, her name did not appear in the Golden Globes, the Critics, the SAG, or even in the list of 15 actresses who made the cut at the BAFTAs.

Cruz has not competed directly with his rivals in any of the televised awards. The internationalization of the Academy since 2016 helps a possible victory for the Spanish: 47% of the current members with voting rights were not in the organization before the #OscarSoWhite. Given the total uncertainty in the category, the international vote can be concentrated on an interpretation that has caused more sensation in the United States than in Spain, where Cruz did not win the Goya, the Feroz or the Forqué. Hollywood is in love with Penelope and in a tight career everything counts.

Against the actress plays her absence in all the key precursors and the statistics of the Screen Actors Guild. Although they are used to ignoring non-English speaking performances, Marion Cotillard, Youn Yuh-jung and Benicio del Toro did make it to SAG before taking home the Oscar.

3. Olivia Colman for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter’.



Olivia Colman is the great revelation in the film industry in the last five years. With The favourite, the Englishwoman beat perennial Academy Awards maid of honour, Glenn Close, even though it was her seventh nomination. Last year Youn Yu Jung took the statuette with Minaribut with the victory of The father In categories like Actor and Adapted Screenplay, it’s not hard to imagine Colman falling just a few votes short of repeating. The Crown It has given her her first Emmy and her third Golden Globe. At 48, the actress’s legend continues to grow in Hollywood.

Colman is the only one of the contenders who does not have a grand prize under her arm this year. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature debut is an acting lesson from an actress who is not afraid to tackle the dark daughter the myth of the mother, an uncomfortable and fascinating role that reminds us of her ability to generate empathy in the audience, even in the most demanding characters.

Unfortunately, Academy voters tend to have a soft spot for more accessible roles, and the other organizations haven’t sided with them either. With the numbers in hand, his second statuette will have to wait. Or no, never bet against Olivia Colman.

4. Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman.



The passage of Nicole Kidman and Being the Ricardos for the awards season it has been a real roller coaster of emotions, some positive (the Australian’s Golden Globe, the three acting nominations) and others negative (her defeat at the SAG, the absence in Best Picture and the critical setback) .

It would not be the first time that a movie star has won an Oscar playing an icon of the entertainment industry (Cate Blanchett, favorite for years to be Lucille Ball, won her first Oscar playing Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator). However, it is very negative for Kidman’s options that the only award in his history for this film is precisely from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Since the Golden Globes were the first to see her as a real actress (and not as Tom Cruise’s partner), they have awarded her a total of five times. They are obsessed with her.

The defeat in the Screen Actors Guild was a real jug of cold water for their options. Despite his nine nominations in the film categories, he has never won the award. The only exception came with the first season of Big Little Lies. That Kidman only had four previous nominations for Being the Ricardos suggests that she may not be the favorite actress of her colleagues. The second Oscars tend to be more incontestable. Tell Hilary Swank (million dollar Baby), Cate Blanchett (blue jasmine) or Renée Zellweger (judy). Kidman’s would not. His way forward must be the Christoph Waltz of django unchained.

5. Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’.



Since the inception of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995, no Best Actress Oscar winner has been left out of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. That stat works against Kristen Stewart and Penélope Cruz, but the Madrid native has a wild card: SAGs are historically much less likely to nominate non-English speaking performances than their fellow Academy members.

Nor does it play in favor of the actress of Twilight and Trip to Sils Maria (until this year the two most decisive films in the actress’s career) that spencer The Academy liked it so little, staying out of categories such as Costume Design, Photography and Original Music. Despite the fact that Best Actress is the category with the most exceptions, it is not usual for a candidate who represents her film alone to win an acting award.

The nomination will surely be the reward for a jump to an interesting career as an adult actress. Adding to the surprise are voters’ soft spot for this kind of work and Stewart’s sheer dedication during awards season. Few candidates have been as visible and charismatic as she has been.

will win: Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

could win: Olivia Colmanby the dark daughter or Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers

Should to earn: Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

should have been nominated: Renate Reinsve by the worst person in the world

