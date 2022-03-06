nominees, favorite and what you should know about the category

Related news

Ariana DeBose is determined to make history. If it meets the forecasts and ends up being named as the Best Supporting Actress of the year, the Anita of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg will become the third character to receive the Oscar on more than one occasion. Rita Moreno’s heiress would thus follow in the footsteps of Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in The Godfather and The Godfather. Part II) and the Joker (brought to life by Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix in The dark knight and joker). DeBose would also go down in the history books as the first openly interpreter queer to win the statuette. Jodie Foster and Kevin Spacey were recognized when they were still many years away from coming out of the public closet. On March 27, by the way, Kristen Stewart could repeat the play in the category of Best Leading Actress.

The other contenders to replace South Korea’s Youn Yuh-jung include a former category winner (Judi Dench), one of the revelation actresses of recent years (jessie buckley), a survivor of the curse of the child prodigies who had never been nominated (Kirsten Dunst) and a scene-stealer who draws another from one of voters’ favorite archetypes: the loyal wife (Anjuane Ellis).

2021 was one of the recent races with the most viable candidates in the female supporting category. The big absentee from the nominations was Caítriona Balfe (the courageous mother of Belfast who saw her co-star overtake her at the last moment) and Marlee Matlin (the first deaf performer to win an Oscar 36 years ago was unable to materialize the actors’ love for CODA). Ruth Negga (splendid in Chiaroscuro as a biracial woman who decides to pass as white in 1920s America), Ann Dowd (victim of Massa movie that went unnoticed by voters), Cate Blanchett (more femme fatale than ever in the alley of lost souls) and Rita Moreno (passing on Anita’s legacy to Ariana DeBose and playing an emotional character that didn’t exist in the 1961 film).

Next, we review, from more to less options to win the Oscar, the state of the race in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

1. Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story’.



There are roles that are irresistible to voters, such as Effie White from dreamgirls or the Anita of West Side Story, regardless of whether they are performed on film or on stage. Ariana DeBose sings, dances and dramatically gives it her all as the eternal scene-stealer of a timeless classic given new life by Steven Spielberg. Before being chosen by the director, she participated in the television contest So you think you can dance? and appeared in numerous Broadway musicals, from pippin to hamilton. West Side Story It is his second film, after debuting in the Netflix musical The Prom.

DeBose has won the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild, presented the Saturday night Live being practically unknown (and she was successful in a challenge that not all Oscar contenders are able to pull off every year) and has three narratives in her favor. She would be the first performer queer to win the Oscar after coming out, the first recognition for an Afro-Latina actress and possibly the only award of the night for Spielberg’s first musical. Above all, her Anita is one of those performances that take over the film every time she appears on the scene. Weren’t the cast categories created for that?

2. Kirsten Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kirsten Dunst in ‘The Power of the Dog’.



It is incredible that the first Mary Jane Watson of cinema has never been nominated before for films like interview with the vampire, Melancholia (award for best performance at the Cannes Festival) or his collaborations with Sofia Coppola as the virgin suicides, Marie Antoinette or the seduction. Kirsten Dunst has worked with the entire industry since her early years as a child actress, but sometimes it just takes the right role to get her to the awards. Rose Gordon is that chance, a worried mother with an alcohol problem who hopes that a loving cowboy she just met will be her second chance at life. Despite the juiciness of the character, Dunst’s interpretation is above a script of the power of the dog who seems to forget about her as the film progresses.

Historically, the Academy has shown its weakness for the characters of alcoholics. Attention: Nicolas Cage, Humphrey Bogart, Elizabeth Taylor, John Wayne, Jessica Lange, Jeff Bridges, Frank Sinatra, Gig Young, James Coburn and Ray Miland are some of the actors who took home the award for having more than one cogorza in the big screen. Dunst has in his favor DeBose’s inexperience and the narrative that it was time for the Academy to recognize her once and for all after 30 years in the industry. Unfortunately, it is very possible that the reward to the actress remains in that: a welcome to the club.

3. Aunjanue Ellis for ‘The Williams Method’

Aunjanue Ellis in ‘The Williams Method’.



Biopics aren’t the only weakness of Academy voters. The Academy loves to reward actresses who interpret the myth of the loyal woman who stands by the side of a man who is often as brilliant as he is complicated. Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander and Viola Davis are the latest female supporting cast winners to fit that archetype. This year the only one who fits into that mold is Aunjane Ellis, the one in charge of interpreting that saint who endures the airs of greatness and the stubbornness of Richard Williams in Williams method.

The actress, also nominated for this year’s Emmy thanks to lovecraft territory, has one of the best Oscar clips of the year: the scene where Venus and Serena’s mother stands up to her controlling husband and dots the i’s in the kitchen. The ignoring of Ellis in the Screen Actors Guild is the only one but of an impeccable trajectory for the awards season. In 2018, Regina King was able to make up for being ignored at the SAGs and win the Oscar. Will the co-star of Will Smith, favorite in the leading category, be able to do it? Hard.

4. Judi Dench for ‘Belfast’

The moral of these nominations is that you should never bet against Judi Dench, especially if she’s in the cast of a serious Best Picture contender like Belfast. All the forerunners passed up the endearing work of the acting lady as the wistful, witty grandmother who is reluctant to leave the only home she’s ever known.

The Oscar-winning actress shakespeare in love has challenged the ageism of the film industry like never before. In 2023 it will be 25 years since his nomination for Her Majesty Mrs Brown. That Dench has reached 8 nominations when the first one didn’t come until well over 60 is simply extraordinary (only Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Bette Davis have been finalists more times among actresses). Despite her impressive background, a second Oscar for Kenneth Branagh’s film is practically impossible.

5. Jessie Buckley for ‘the Lost Daughter’

Jessie Buckley for ‘The Lost Daughter’.



One of the weaknesses of the Academy’s branch of actors is rescuing performances that have been ignored in the awards season and that, curiously, tend to go hand in hand with a more famous castmate than they are nominated in the leading categories. It was the case of Maggie Gyllenhaal in a rebellious heart (the couple in the fiction of Jeff Bridges), Jonah Hill in The wolf of Wall Street (Leonardo DiCaprio’s accompanist), Leslie Manville in the invisible thread (Daniel Day-Lewis’ dueling partner), Tom Hardy in the reborn (the pursuer in the fiction of, again, DiCaprio) and now Jessie Buckley in the dark daughterin which she gives life to a younger version of the “bad mother” played by Olivia Colman in the first film as director of, precisely, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The revelation of WildRose and I’m thinking of quitting He doesn’t seem to have a chance of victory, but this first nomination is the beginning of a relationship with the Academy that, we suspect, has only just begun.

will win: Ariana DeBose by West Side Story

could win: Kirsten Dunst for the power of the dog

Should to earn: Ariana DeBose by West Side Story

should have been nominated: Caitriona Balfe by Belfast or Ruth Negga for passing

