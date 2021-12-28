Nomisma: “In 2022 770 euros more per family for electricity and gas bills”. The government evaluates new interventions

“Given the increases underway, in the absence of government intervention we would have a 61% increase for gas; for electricity by 45%, with an overall cost on an annual basis in 2022 of 1,200 euros more per family. With the interventions announced for now (3.8 billion) plus the repetition of what was done before (5 billion), the increase will be 40% for gas and 28% for electricity with an expense 770 euros more per family“. To rattle off the figures of the upcoming sting is the president of Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, which assumes an average annual consumption of 1,400 cubic meters of gas and 2,700 kilowatt hours of electricity. Yesterday the leader of the League Matteo Salvini had stated that “The government could make further decisions on the subject of energy costs also during the week. Within the week, proposals will arrive from the government to get out of this emergency ”.

Yet in the last few days there have been encouraging signs from the gas market. For a week now, prices on the European market have continued to fall, today they touched i 101 euros per megawatt / hour when only 5 days ago they exceeded 180 euros. The reasons are two, a relatively mild climate for the season and the arrival in the Old Continent of fleets of ships carrying liquid gas. Boats that until not long ago would have headed to China but which are now choosing European ports given the prices at which they can sell their cargoes. Both are temporary factors that do not prevent a new overheating of prices. The basic problems remain. On the one hand, one reduction of supplies from Russia, from which about 40% of the gas consumed in Europe comes and which is therefore able to make good and bad weather in periods of high demand. On the other European stocks with below-average reserves (but Italy in this is among the countries that can count on the most consistent stocks) as well as a France that has become temporarily energy importer after the problems at some nuclear power plants.

“The energy scenario is worsening, not dramatically, but worsening compared to a month ago”, underlines Tabarelli who adds “A end of November in fact the market suffered the positive effects of the promises of the Russia which have been maintained but overvalued; a country that also has internal difficulties and this is worrying in the long term “. “In theory according to forecasts – continues Tabarelli – already in 2023 I should have prices that are half of now; but there is an underlying structural problem of an enormous imbalance between supply and demand that has never been solved: we have been carrying it with us since the 1970s and now, even if we are betting everything on transition, we continue to depend completely on fossils, oil first of all “.