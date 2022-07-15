Non-Binary Visibility Day: 9 stars who do not identify with the male or female gender

This Thursday July 14 commemorates the Non-Binary Visibility Dayby people who do not identify, totally or partially, with the masculine or feminine gender.

This is how they remembered this day from the National Youth Institute (Injuv), where they dedicated a message to highlight this day.

But what is commemorated? Its goal is to raise awareness, promote inclusion and respect the diversity of non-binary people around the world.

The day was first commemorated in 2012 and falls between Women’s Day (March 8) and Men’s Day (November 19).

Did you know that Demi Lovato and Elliot Page identify as non-binary? On Non-Binary Visibility Day let’s talk about this topic and get informed to promote inclusion and diversity. #injuv #NonBinaryVisibility #Diversity pic.twitter.com/aR4u0ga7RF – INJUV Chile (@InjuvChile) July 14, 2022

Despite the fact that more and more people decide to express their gender identity freely, there are those who are not yet familiar with this term.

So what does it mean for someone to define themselves as non-binary? He wants to say that this person understands his gender identity as outside the dual logic of man and womanunderstanding gender as a broader spectrum than these two categories.

While the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an organ of the Organization of American States (OAS), highlights that people who identify themselves as non-binary, like everyone else, They have the right to define themselves, live without violence, be registered according to their gender identity and expression, and be legally recognized.

In fact, in Chile, this month, the Justice recognized a person of legal age as non-binary. The ruling, described as “historic”, orders Indra’s birth certificate to be rectified, whose gender identity will appear marked with an X instead of “female” or “male”.

On the International Day of #NonBinaryVisibility. The #NonBinary People they have the right to: 👉🏻self-identify

👉🏿 live a life without violence,

👉🏽 be registered according to their gender identity and expression,

👉🏿 be legally recognized.

#Human rights pic.twitter.com/VdTsSV9CaQ — IACHR – IACHR (@IACHR) July 14, 2022

In the world of celebrities there several well-known names who have shared identify as non-binarybetween them: