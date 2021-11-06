Non-biodegradable single-use plastic products are banned

The Council of Ministers definitively approved the legislative decree on disposable plastics in transposition of Directive 2019/904 (so-called «Sup», single use plastics) to reduce their impact on the environment (especially aquatic).

The measure applies to single-use plastic products, oxo-degradable plastic and fishing gear containing plastic, Il Sole 24 Ore explains today. Its provisions prevail over the rules of the Environmental Code, where incompatible. The decree provides the definition of plastic understood as “material consisting of a polymer to which additives or other substances may have been added, and which can function as the main structural component of finished products”. Single-use plastic products made from natural polymers that are not chemically modified or placed on the market for reuse are excluded.

To reduce the consumption of the products listed in Annex A (eg glasses), program agreements are foreseen (Article 4).

The ban on placing on the market (Article 5) covers single-use plastic products listed in Part B of the Annex and oxo-degradable plastic products (e.g. cotton buds and plates). Out of stock is allowed. The violation of the ban is hit with a pecuniary administrative sanction ranging from 2,500 to 25 thousand euros. The prohibition is not envisaged for biodegradable and compostable disposables with percentages of renewable raw material equal to or greater than 40% (60% from 2024) in the cases referred to in Article 5, paragraph 3. January 2023 for Epr schemes, of extended producer responsibility, established before 4 July 2018), waste from single-use plastic products referred to in part E, section I, of the Annex (for example, food containers), are managed as part of the packaging systems referred to in Legislative Decree 152/2006 or by future Epr systems.

Producers ensure the coverage of costs for: awareness-raising measures; garbage collection; removal of dispersed waste; transport and handling. Waste from disposable products referred to in part E, section II of the Annex (for example, wet wipes) are managed through the systems already established by the Environmental Code or future Epr systems. Instead, by 5 January 2023, waste from the products referred to in part E, section III of the Annex (for example, tobacco products with filters), are managed through Epr systems through which producers ensure the coverage of costs for the measures of sensitization, removal, collection and treatment.

By 31 December 2024, waste from fishing gear containing plastic is also managed through the consortium systems envisaged by the Environmental Code or by future Epr systems.

All these systems are obliged to join the producers. The violation of the obligation is hit with a pecuniary administrative sanction of 5 thousand euros. The participation of interested users is ensured, in relation to the reference sector, also through trade associations.

