“Non-compliance with vaccination obligation”. And in the meantime the restrictions are dropped – Time





Antonio Sbraga 06 April 2022

No-vax there is mail for you. The first “Communications of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation” have arrived to the over-50s who have never started the cycle of anti-Covid inoculations, in violation of the Draghi government decree of last January 7 which granted a few weeks to comply and not incur the expected fine of 100 euros. Like the one that arrived yesterday to a Roman over-50 who is among the more than adults and (not) vaccinated, recipients of the postal envelope signed by the director general of the Ministry of Health “as it appears that on 01/02/2022 you do not has started the vaccination cycle ».

The communication reminds that, “within the peremptory term of 10 days you can communicate to the local health authority any certification relating to the exemption from the vaccination obligation, or another reason for absolute and objective impossibility”. However, he warns the communication of the dicastery, “in the event that the ASL, even after the outcome of any cross-examination, does not send the Revenue Agency within the peremptory term of 10 days from receipt of your communication, a specific certificate confirming the ‘non-existence of the aforementioned vaccination obligation, or the impossibility of fulfilling it, the Ministry of Health, through the Revenue Agency, will notify a debit notice, with the value of payment, within 60 days, of the pecuniary sanction of euro 100 “. These are the steps indicated in the first 200 thousand notices delivered by the Italian Post Office.

But others will leave shortly: when fully operational, about 100,000 letters will be sent to be delivered every day. Because overall, according to ministerial estimates, there are about two million over-50 recipients of the sanction for failing to comply with the vaccination obligation imposed by the government precisely on the age group considered most at risk of complications in the event of Covid infection. The hunt for no-vax started last month, after the publication in the Official Journal of the Dpcm on 4 March in which the obligation for over-50s was reiterated. Before to send these first “Notices of initiation of the sanctioning procedure for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation”.