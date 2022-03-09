Non-Covid wards reopen to relatives – Chronicle

by Annamaria Senni A step towards a return to normality for those who are hospitalized and can finally count on family visits. From tomorrow also at the Bufalini hospital, as well as in the rest of the hospitals in the region, it will be possible to return to visit, for at least 45 minutes a day, those who are hospitalized in non-Covid wards. Visits and access to Bufalini and other health facilities in Romagna were limited on 24 December last to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. On Christmas Eve, due to the strong pandemic wave following the appearance of the Omicron variant, access to the hospitalization areas by carers, visitors and caregivers, even if provided with green certification, was limited to a maximum, safeguarding only some categories of patients who needed a carer (such as physically and mentally disabled people, minors, and pregnant women). Now a regional law sweeps away those limits that unfortunately led to a situation of loneliness of the hospitalized people, to whom the hospital however gave the possibility to have very short meetings in the wards with family members. “This novelty contained in the law – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – marks a step towards normality. This must not make us forget how much caution is still necessary, especially towards those who are more fragile. on family visits it helps to better cope with the period of hospitalization and helps to humanize the hospital pathways “. In order to access the hospital wards, visitors and caregivers of hospitalized patients and their companions must show the reinforced green pass. On the other hand, access is always allowed to accompanying persons and caregivers, even if not vaccinated but equipped with a basic green pass, in case they assist under 12, people with …