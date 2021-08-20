Non-futures-based Bitcoin ETFs: Approval is a long way off

A senior analyst in the exchange traded fund (ETF) thinks an offer of bitcoin (BTC) is on its way this year, but has indicated that it will not be favored by space crypto. And what about the elusive “right kind” of bitcoin-based ETFs? Well, we may have to wait another 12 months for that.

In a video interview with Yahoo Finance, Dave Nadig, CIO and director of research for ETF Trends, explained:

“I think we will end up with bitcoin-based ETF futures this year. The SEC has made it clear that this is the direction they want the industry to go.”

However, he added a caveat that the industry of cryptocurrencies will not accept, explaining:

“I think a true bitcoin-based ETF, acting like a Gold Exchange Traded Fund for Bitcoin, probably has at least a year off.”

Gold Exchange Traded Funds track the price of gold, so each share of the fund directly corresponds to a specific quantity of gold. A BTC-based ETF, in its true sense, would try to do the same thing with bitcoin. Such financial products have been approved in Canada and Europe, but getting regulatory approval for them has proved difficult for American companies looking to launch them.

Numerous applications have been submitted, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet approved any of them, this approval is still a long way off. SEC chief Gary Gensler earlier this month indicated that “there are a number of mutual funds investing in bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME),” noting that “he was looking forward to” it. review of such documents by the SEC, particularly if they are limited to these CME-traded bitcoin futures.

VanEck, one of the many companies that knocked on the SEC’s door with bitcoin-based ETF applications, at the time called bitcoin-based ETF futures “inferior products that have consistently underperformed the price of bitcoin and bring additional complexities regarding how they should. be managed. “

But Nadig’s comments seem to indicate that there is already a movement in the bitcoin-based ETF futures industry and that the green light from the SEC may be imminent in the coming months.

He also said that the “best” investors who can “in a traditional ETF”, if they are looking to put their money into cryptocurrencies, “invest in the companies that are actually driving this digital transformation.”

Nadig mentioned funds such as products managed by VanEck, which “invests in companies it already knows”, such as “Coinbase, Squares, MicroStrategys”.

He said such companies “are bringing cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets as a kind of proxy for direct investment, or” like Coinbase and Square “, they are” really helping to advance the ecosystem. “

