Non-K Intel Alder Lake CPUs might cost very little

K-series models, such as the Core i9-12900K and the Core i5-12600K, lead the current line-up of processors Twelfth Generation Intel Alder Lake. Although the non-K range is slated for a later launch, the Canadian retailer DirectDial (as reported by momomo_us) gave us a first look at the prices of these cheaper chips.

Credit: Intel

The Core i7-12700F is the 65W variant of the Core i7-12700K. From the model name alone, we can already say that the Core i7-12700F is equipped with a locked multiplier and lacks an integrated GPU. Due to the strict TDP limit, the Core i7-12700F runs at lower clock speeds than the Core i7-12700K. More precise details are unknown at this time, but it appears that the Core i7-12700F has a P-core boost clock of 4.8 GHz, just 100 MHz lower than its counterpart K. DirectDial has listed the Core i7. -12700F priced at $ 365, so it will be an aggressive competitor for AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X, which now retails for $ 386.66. For comparison, the Core i7-12700K is faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X; therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Core i7-12700F can still hold the lead with a lower TDP.

Processor Price Core / Thread Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PBP / MTP Part Number Ryzen 7 5800X $ 386.66 8/16 4.7 32 105W 100-100000063WOF Core i7-12700F $ 365 8P + 4E / 20 4.8 25 65W /? BX8071512700F Ryzen 5 5600X $ 309 6/12 4.6 32 65W 100-100000065BOX Core i5-12400F $ 200 6P / 12 4.4 18 65W /? BX8071512400F Core i5-12400 $ 230 6P / 12 4.4 18 65W /? BX8071512400 Ryzen 3 5300G N / A (possibly ~ $ 150) 4/8 4.2 8 65 100-000000253 Core i3-12100F $ 119 4P / 8 ? 12 65W /? BX8071512100F

The Core i5-12400F and Core i5-12400 could debut under $ 250, as the Canadian store offers the two CPUs for $ 200 and $ 230 respectively. Regardless of the model, the 65W Alder Lake processor is equipped with six Golden Cove cores and will not use any Gracemont cores. Gamers looking to pair the hexa-core processor with a dedicated graphics card will likely opt for the Core i5-12400F, potentially saving up to $ 30. Early benchmarks of the Core i5-12400F revealed that the Alder Lake processor is a strong opponent of the Ryzen 5 5600X, which currently retails for $ 309. Of course, we’ll need to see more tests to declare a winner, but, if DirectDial’s pricing is true, the Core i5-12400F could have a great price / performance ratio.

For this generation, AMD has not launched any quad-core Ryzen 5000 processors, leaving the Core i3-12100F in a unique situation. The Ryzen 3 5300G may be a rival to the Core i3-12100F, but the Zen 3 APU is an OEM exclusive. Additionally, the Ryzen 3 5300G comes with integrated Vega graphics, which makes it more comparable to the Core i3-12300 or Core i3-12100. Being an OEM chip, you will only find the Ryzen 3 5300G in a pre-built PC or on platforms such as eBay.

During the Alder Lake announcement, Intel said it has started shipping up to 28 models to its OEM partners. These systems are expected to come out in early 2022, lending credence to rumors that non-K components could debut in January.