Non-repayable contribution, tax codes for compensation established

The support decree bis established non-repayable grants in favor of business operators, holders of VAT numbers, who, due to the health emergency of the coronavirus and the related containment policies adopted by our country, achieved in 2019 a turnover between ten million and fifteen million euros.

This contribution, at the specific choice of the applicant, can be recognized as a tax credit, to be used exclusively for offsetting.

With resolution no. 63 of 3 November 2021, the Revenue Agency has established the tax codes for the use of the contribution in question in compensation, through form F24.

Pending fund contribution, tax codes established

To allow the use of non-repayable grants in compensation, through the F24 form, the Revenue Agency, with resolution no. 63 of November 3, 2021, established the following tax codes:

“6948” called “Non-repayable contribution, Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. a), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 “;

called “Non-repayable contribution, Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. a), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 “; “6949” called “Non-repayable contribution, Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. b), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 “;

called “Non-repayable contribution, Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. b), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 “; “6950” called “Non-repayable contribution, Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. c), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 “.

These tax codes must be shown in the “TAXES” section, in the “offset credit amounts” column.

The year in which the non-repayable grant was recognized must be indicated in the “reference year” field.

