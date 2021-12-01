non-repayable contributions and concessions

They arrive non-repayable grants and concessions for creative SMEs up to 40 million euros for the year 2021 and 2022.

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti signed the Decree that makes the Fund for creative small and medium-sized enterprises to promote new entrepreneurship and the development of the sector.

Let’s see what are the aid provided by the Mise for creative SMEs, who is entitled to and how they work.

CREATIVE SMEs, CONTRIBUTIONS AND FACILITIES: THE RESOURCES

The Ministry of Economic Development and that of Culture have signed the Decree that makes the Fund for creative small and medium-sized enterprises. Resources equal to 20 million euros for each year 2021 and 2022, for a total of 40 million euros. This fund was provided for by the 2021 Budget Law (article 1 paragraphs 109 to 116).

HOW THE NEW FUND FOR CREATIVE SMEs WORKS

The fund allows the disbursement of non-repayable grants and concessions for small and medium-sized enterprises in the creative sector. Specifically, the fund may also provide for:

support interventions in the share capital;

subsidized loans.

Finally, to maximize its effectiveness and adherence to the characteristics of the territories, the Mise will promote collaboration with Regions. They may be foreseen forms from co-financing among the respective programs on the subject. The disbursement methods will be communicated when the Decree signed by the Minister of Economic Development and the Minister of Culture will be published in the Official Gazette. We will keep you posted.

WHO IS THE FUND FOR CREATIVE SMEs?

The fund is intended for SMEs in the creative sector and to some innovative start-up sectors, on which we advise you to read this in-depth analysis. SMEs in the creative sector are defined as the sphere which includes activities aimed at the development, creation, production, dissemination and conservation of goods and services which constitute cultural, artistic or other creative expressions. In particular, it applies to those relating to:

to artistic craftsmanship;

audiovisual, including cinema, television and multimedia content;

to the tangible and intangible cultural heritage;

to music and literature;

to the performing arts;

to communication and advertising.

These are activities that aim to enhance what are in many fields the excellence of Made in Italy. Soon we will update you on which are the ATECO codes who will have access to the Creative SMEs Fund.

CREATIVE SMEs: HOW THE FUNDS CAN BE SPEND

The non-repayable grants and the concessions provided for creative SMEs will make it possible to obtain aid or loans to be allocated:

the purchase of innovative machinery;

specialized services, also aimed at the enhancement of patents.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND FOR CREATIVE SMEs

Resources from the Fund for Creative SMEs will be used to:

to promote new entrepreneurship and the development of companies in the creative sector, through grants, soft loans and their combinations;

promotion through the cooperation of enterprises in the creative sector with enterprises of other productive sectors. First of all, the traditional ones, as well as the university they entities research, also through the disbursement of non-repayable grants in the form of voucher. These vouchers will be used for the purchase of services provided by creative companies, therefore to encourage innovation processes;

support business growth of the sector also through the underwriting of participatory financial instruments, for the exclusive benefit of the innovative start-ups referred to in Article 25 of the Law Decree of 18 October 2012, no. 179 and of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises referred to in article 4 of the Decree Law 24 January 2015, n. 3, in the sectors identified in accordance with the national strategic guidelines;

consolidate and encourage it development of the entrepreneurial system of the creative sector through analysis, study, promotion and enhancement activities.

HOW TO APPLY FOR CONTRIBUTIONS

It is not yet possible to apply for the contributions envisaged by the Mise for creative SMEs, as the Ministerial Decree that governs the procedures for submitting applications has not yet been published in the Official Gazette. About 30 days after publication, Mise will open the specification platform for questions and will clarify the operating procedures for obtaining contributions. We will update this guide as soon as there is information on how to apply for Mise contributions for creative SMEs.

NORMATIVE REQUIREMENTS

Budget Law 2021 (Pdf 4 Mb)

OTHER HELP AND UPDATES

To find out about all the benefits for employers, you can visit our page dedicated to business aid. In this article you can read all the benefits provided for companies in the 2022 Budget Law. To stay up to date, you can register for free in the our newsletter and ours Telegram channel, to get a preview of the news.