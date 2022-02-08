With the Sostegni decree ter one has been planned for 2022 new round of non-repayable contributions intended for specific business categories operating in sectors most affected at this stage of the pandemic.

But when do the refreshments arrive? This is the question that from time to time accompanies the news of the approval of the measures.

Unlike what happened for the disbursement of some previous ones tranche of aid there is no official news on the timetable.

Sure, though, it’s theiter that some non-repayable contributions they must follow in the transition from theory to practice.

On the basis of the provisions of the text of the DL n. 4 of 2022in several cases the first step consists in the emanation of a implementing measure. And, therefore, we still have to wait.

Non-repayable contributions DL Sostegni ter, when do they arrive? The first step is the implementing decree

THE non-repayable contributions provided for by the DL Sostegni ter they are addressed, in various forms, to one audience of companies and activities which are part of the sectors most affected:

discos and dance halls closed until January 31, 2022 due to the restrictions introduced with the Christmas Decree, a deadline then extended to February 10;

closed until January 31, 2022 due to the restrictions introduced with the Christmas Decree, a deadline then extended to February 10; retail trade activities with turnover up to 2 million euros in 2019;

with turnover up to 2 million euros in 2019; theme parks, aquariums, geological parks and zoos ;

; activity of organization of parties and ceremonies weddings, hotels, restaurants, catering, bar-cafes and swimming pool management;

weddings, hotels, restaurants, catering, bar-cafes and swimming pool management; sports associations and clubs.

The resources deployed with this latest emergency decree are much smaller than in the past, but they are “The result of a reflection to try to deal with it in the most satisfactory way support needs“ determined by the resumption of the pandemic. These are the words that the President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi used in the first days of the year by announcing a potential and new round of non-repayable contributions.

The news, therefore, I answer to impending needs of entire sectors. But in many cases this awareness it does not reduce or eliminate time to recognize the amounts, which derive from the bureaucratic machine to mobilize.

THE DL n. 4 of 21 January 2022 on the one hand it has expanded or repurposed existing refreshment pointson the other it has introduced new ones. And in several cases, to be granted the aid they need, first of all, a implementing decree.

This is the case of the non-repayable grant for retail trade activitiesbut not only, as you can read in the table.

Normative reference Object of the provision Type of measure DL 4/2022, art. 3, paragraph 1 Terms and methods of disbursement of economic support in favor of theme parks, aquariums, geological parks and zoological gardens, particularly affected by the epidemiological emergency Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers DL 4/2022, art. 2, paragraph 4 Terms and procedures for the granting of grants referred to in the fund for the relaunch of retail economic activities, within the limits and in compliance with the Community rules on state aid Ministerial Decree, MISE DL 4/2022, art. 9, paragraph 3 Terms and procedures for the disbursement of contributions in favor of amateur companies and associations that manage swimming facilities. Ministerial Decree, Delegated political authority in the matter of



sport DL 4/2022, art. 8, paragraph 4 Terms and procedures for the allocation of the fund for the support of culture Ministerial Decree, Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Economy and Finance

Non-repayable contributions DL Sostegni ter, when do they arrive? The paradox of emergency rules

In the first weeks of life of the Sostegni ter Decreestill none implementing measure has seen the light.

And on the other hand, even in cases where a further step for the implementation of the law has not been foreseen, we have to wait.

An example? For the non-repayable contributions 2022 intended for the entertainment and catering sector, which are added to those already originally introduced by the previous DL Sostegni, no new decree to be issuedbut the original one was sent to the Court of Auditors only at the beginning of January.

From July still awaiting the instructions from the Revenue Agency to proceed with the questions related to 2021.

There question of implementing decrees necessary for the full application of the approved measures is a thorny issue: in most cases it takes months to go from theory to practice. And time, in times of emergency more than ever, is precious. There are very few exceptions of timely interventions.

Yet the current government has shown from the first moments watch out for cause. In June, a new operating method was introduced to shorten the time.

In the news published last January 5 on the portal of the Office for the Government Program read:

“Despite a particularly substantial and sustained legislative production, due to the need to face the health and economic crisis and to start the PNRR and the consequent increased dimensions of the Government’s implementation tasks, from 13 February to 31 December 2021 the stock of decrees not adopted of the previous Executives of the XVIII legislature, it is reduced by 60.1 percentgoing from 679 measures to be adopted to 271 “.

However, among the directions to be taken indicated in June 2021, there was also the need to prefer self-application rulesthat is, they do not need additional steps to be applied.

If the goal is to shorten the time, the disbursement of non-repayable contributions it is the most appropriate opportunity to do so, especially since the mechanisms for accessing aid should now be tested.

The methods of implementation of the Sostegni decree ter put pen to paper, however, do not seem to deviate too much from previous emergency measures.

L’emergency justifies a almost partial writing because timely of the rules and triggers a paradox: in theory, the measures are put in place immediately, in practice you take time.